Dana White Calls Trump the ‘Ultimate American Badass’ Following Assassination Attempt

Dana White called former President Donald Trump the “ultimate American badass” for the way he responded to nearly being assassinated at his rally Saturday.

During the weekend rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump was rushed out after a number of shots rang out at the venue. Four people — including the former president — were struck by gunfire. One man was killed as a result.

Immediately after Trump was hit, Secret Service officers huddled around him as he ducked down. When he stood back up, he raised one fist in the air as the crowd applauded him.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, White said the gesture showed Trump’s toughness.

“I’ve been saying this forever about this guy: he is one of the toughest, most resilient human beings that I have ever met in my life,” White told McAfee. “Everybody wants to act like a tough guy, right? Well, when the shit goes down, you find out who tough guys are and who tough guys are not. This guy is the legitimate ultimate American badass of all time.

“A guy takes a shot at him, he goes down, he stands up, and then he starts chanting to the crowd, ‘Fight, fight, fight.’ I literally was blown away.”

White was on a plane to Italy when his wife woke him up to break the news that Trump had been shot. Once he landed, he said that he called Trump and the two talked for half an hour. Trump had already left the hospital by then.

“Pat, I’m telling you, I have never known a human being like this in my life,” White continued. “He is literally one of the toughest, most badass guys of all time. Listen, [if] you don’t like him, you can say whatever you want about him. It is undebatable now — literally undebatable!”

Watch above via ESPN.