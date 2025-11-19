Hakeem Jeffries Denies Link to Epstein After GOP Cites Fundraising Pitch: ‘Never Met Him’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries denied any link to Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday after email releases revealed a decade-old fundraising request sent to the disgraced financier, inviting him to meet with the Democrat during his early rise in Congress.

Jeffries insisted he has “no recollection” of any such outreach and “certainly” never accepted money from Epstein when pressed on the matter by CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins.

Pressed on CNN about the 2013 message, circulated by a New York consulting firm working with Jeffries at the time, the Democratic leader dismissed any suggestion of a personal connection.

“Yeah, of course, I have no recollection of the email,” he said. “I‘ve never had a conversation with him. Never met him. Know nothing about him other than the extreme things that he‘s been convicted of doing.”

He added that he supports efforts to release all relevant Department of Justice material tied to Epstein.

Collins followed: “So you never got a donation from Jeffrey Epstein or anything like that?”

“Certainly not,” Jeffries replied.

The resurfaced email became political fodder earlier in the day when House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer claimed Jeffries’ campaign “solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein,” citing the document obtained by his panel.

The message, sent years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction, came from consultant Lisa Rossi, who described Jeffries as a rising Democratic star and invited Epstein to a fundraising dinner with President Barack Obama or to “get to know” Jeffries more directly.

There is no evidence that Epstein donated to Jeffries, the Democratic campaign committees, or attended the event. Federal records show no contributions around that time, and it remains unclear whether Epstein ever responded to the pitch.

