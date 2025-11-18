BREAKING: The House Passes Bill to Release the Epstein Files

The House of Representatives passed a bill to order the Department of Justice to release the files pertaining to the Jeffrey Epstein case on Tuesday afternoon.

The legislation was pushed through after President Donald Trump — who had previously opposed the measure — flip-flopped over the weekend amid indications that the bill would pass with or without his support.

“As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown,’” wrote the President on Truth Social Sunday night. “Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory. Some ‘members’ of the Republican Party are being ‘used,’ and we can’t let that happen. Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein ‘TRAP,’ which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The controversy over the Epstein case was reignited last week after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released several emails from Epstein’s correspondence that made reference to Trump. Republicans responded by releasing 20,000 pages of documents pertaining to the Epstein case.

“I’m going to vote to move this forward,” Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) told reporters on Tuesday. “I think it could be close to a unanimous vote, because everybody here, all the Republicans, want to go on record to show their from maximum transparency.”

The final vote count was 427-1. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) was the lone member of the House to vote against the bill.