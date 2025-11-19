Nancy Mace Tells Newsmax She Doesn’t ‘Have Any Friends’ and ‘I Don’t Get Invited to Parties’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) confessed to Newsmax on Tuesday that she doesn’t “have any friends” or “get invited to parties.”

Asked by Newsmax host Rob Finnerty whether it was true that there was an elite cabal in Washington, D.C., “that support one another” and “are pals no matter what side of the aisle they are, no matter what club they are members of, no matter what sins their members or transgressions they take part in,” Mace replied:

I’m not part of the powerful, I’m not part of the elite. I’m an island of one. I don’t get invited to parties, I don’t have any friends, I have a dog. So it’s not the kind of thing that I would have knowledge of, but nothing surprises me anymore. The kind of corruption that I see at all levels of government, the federal, state, and local level, nothing would surprise me if that’s what’s going on, that there are people out there that are protecting each other because they’re powerful. I wouldn’t be shocked by that. And today was a very symbolic vote. It was about giving power to the powerless and taking power away from the powerful, and that’s what people care about today.

Mace voted with 426 other members of Congress to release government files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday.

Just one member, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), voted not to release the files. The Senate also voted in favor of releasing the files, meaning the bill now just has to be signed by President Donald Trump.

