Hannity Defends Taylor Swift: ‘I Kind of Hate People, You Know, Hating On Her’

Fox News host Sean Hannity launched into a defense of pop star Taylor Swift on Thursday after she came under fire from Republicans for urging her fans to register to vote.

Reacting to Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, and the rumors that Swift — a vocal Democrat — is currently dating NFL player Travis Kelce, Hannity said:

I want to say something before we get— ok, you know what? I look at Taylor Swift— if I picked my music based on their politics, I’d have five choices. Let’s be honest. You know, country, Christian contemporary, which are my favorite, but I admire her talent. She writes all her songs, she does these shows that have like nearly 50 songs, you know, sets in them.

Praising Swift’s “wardrobe changes,” Hannity continued, “She’s a great businesswoman, seems like a lovely girl, extraordinarily nice to her fans, and I kind of hate people, you know, hating on her.”

The Fox News host then asked his guest Jimmy Failla, “Are you a Swifty?” to which Failla replied, “No, no, but I respect them, ok?”

Hannity concluded:

I know that Travis is woke, and he’s Bud Light, and he’s for the Covid shot. I just, you know what, if you want to listen and get advice from a football player, I don’t care. Or a pop star. I don’t care where you get your advice. We live in a free country, they are entitled to their views, as much as I might disagree. But I can also recognize talent and they’re both enormously talented. How’s this? I wish them the best, I hope it works for them.

