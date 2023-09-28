Trump Lashes Out At Fox News Over ‘Bad Debates’ and ‘Negative Ads’ Seemingly Directed At Him: ‘GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER’

Former President Donald Trump once again boycotted a Republican presidential debate, but a day later he’s still popping off about it.

Trump skipped Wednesday’s contest hosted by Fox Business Network. It was the second such installment, with the first being hosted by Fox News in August. The former president has been critical of Fox, telling the network’s Bret Baier in June that “it’s hostile” toward him.

Instead of attending the debate, Trump delivered a campaign speech in Michigan. The former president’s absenteeism hasn’t bothered Republican voters very much, as he remains the runaway favorite to win the nomination.

Shortly before the debate began, Fox News aired an ad paid for by Joe Biden’s presidential campaign that took Trump to task:

He says he stands with auto workers. But as president, Donald Trump passed tax breaks for his rich friends while automakers shuttered their plants and Michigan lost manufacturing jobs. Joe Biden said he’d stand up for workers, and he’s delivering – passing laws that are increasing wages and creating good-paying jobs. Manufacturing is coming back to Michigan because Joe Biden doesn’t just talk. He delivers.

On Thursday night, Trump appeared to refer to the ad in a missive fired off on his Truth Social platform while dragging Fox over the debate’s ratings:

The second Republican Primary Debate on FoxNews had the Lowest Viewership since 2016. Their overall Ratings are down 30%. FOX NEEDS MAGA, THEY JUST DON’T KNOW IT YET. STOP WITH THE BAD DEBATES & NEGATIVE ADS, NO MORE. GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE! DJT

Though the debate rated about 25% lower than the first contest, it still drubbed Newsmax, which carried Trump’s speech in Michigan.

Given Trump’s large lead in the polls and no viable challengers to Biden, it appears the country is headed for a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.