‘That Was Pretty Ballsy’: Travis Kelce Dishes on Taylor Swift Attending Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce had to address the elephant in the room on the latest edition of his podcast, days after superstar Taylor Swift appeared at the Kansas City Chief’s game alongside his family.

The internet has exploded over what appears to be confirmation that the pop star and tight end are dating, after Swift was seen partying in the Kelce family box at the game. Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce teased the topic throughout the Wednesday episode of New Heights before finally talking about it.

“How does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?” Jason joked.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis replied. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her and in great light. And on top of that, you know, the the day went perfect for Chiefs fans.”

In recent weeks, Kelce revealed he had invited Swift to a game and said “I threw the ball in her court.”

“To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there, that shit was absolutely hysterical. And it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure and then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” Kelce said.

“Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage,” Kelce said.

Travis also responded to the report that his jersey sales have skyrocketed 400% since the game. “Sounds like the Swifties are also part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Kelce said.

But as far as continuing to have his personal life be so publicly scrutinized, Travis said he might stick to talking about sports for now.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week,” Kelce said. “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoy this weekend. So, everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘All right, now’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

