Hannity Rips Harris Agreeing to Interview by End of Month: ‘Probably With the Conspiracy Theorist Rachel Maddow’

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped Vice President Kamala Harris for saying she intended to sit down for an interview with a reporter before the end of August and took a shot at MSNBC host Rachel Maddow in the process.

Harris, who is the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee, has not sat down for a formal interview in the two weeks since she consolidated the support of her party after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed her.

Before she boarded Air Force Two on Thursday afternoon, Harris told reporters, “I’ve talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month.”

The vice president did not offer any more specifics on the matter.

On Hannity, the host played a clip of Harris’s remarks and accused Harris of being afraid to speak to reporters. He further predicted she would only speak to someone who would pitch her softballs. Hannity said:

The vice president anxiously walked toward her doting fans and the media mob for a little over a minute and, wow, without any help from a teleprompter, and somehow she managed to talk ever so briefly to the state-run, Pravda media mob. That was only the second time since her coronation that Kamala actually summoned a little courage to speak off script and the very first time she has answered any questions about her campaign. Don’t expect to see much from the vice president’s off of script moving forward. Kamala said she might participate in one sit-down interview. Sometime before the end of the month. Probably with the conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow. If we’re lucky.

Hannity concluded, “So let’s get this straight. She will need a total of seven weeks of preparation for one interview? One press conference? One gaggle? Why not sit down for an entire interview tomorrow? I guess she’s not capable.”

