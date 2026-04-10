‘He Is Crushing, CRUSHING Tucker Carlson!’ CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump Has Ruined His Old Friend

CNN’s Harry Enten revealed that President Donald Trump is mopping the floor with Tucker Carlson during an exceedingly blunt Friday morning segment.

After making note of the feud between the commander-in-chief and cable news washout, anchor John Berman asked Enten, “When voters were predisposed to like both of them look at this, I suppose the question is what do they see? How are they doing with Republicans and like Republican-leaning independents?”

“Yeah, let’s start off with Tucker Carlson, who has been an absolute freefall with Republicans. I mean, just take a look at this. Look at this trend line, Tucker Carlson’s net favorable. Back in March of 2024, when he and Donald Trump were very close friends, look at that, he was at plus 54 points. Look at where he is today at only plus seven points among Republicans, and that includes GOP-leaning independents. I mean that is a drop of what, 47 percentage points. My goodness gracious. When you go up against Donald Trump and you want to appeal to the Republican base, to quote the movie Good Burger, you go in the grinder. And that is exactly what has happened to Tucker Carlson, who has absolutely collapsed among Republicans,” replied Enten.

“So if it is a choice between the president and Tucker Carlson among these voters, what do they basically say?” followed up Berman.

“Yeah, they choose Donald Trump basically every single time. Look at this, okay, the exact same poll, this UMass Lowell poll, look at this. Net favorables is among Republicans. Again, this is Republicans plus Republican-leaning independents. You see Carlson on the right side of your screen at plus seven points. Look at where Donald Trump is, at plus 61 points. And this is actually a little bit low for Donald Trump. In other polls around the same time, he was even higher than this,” answered Enten. “Again, he is crushing, crushing Tucker Carlson! What is this? This is a 54-point advantage for Donald Trump over Tucker Carlson when it comes to who is more popular among Republican voters. And of course, this isn’t even just talking about the MAGA base, where Donald Trump is running an approval rating somewhere between 97 and a hundred percent.”

The analyst went on to observe that Carlson has a near-negligible chance of being the GOP nominee for president in 2028 and would get smacked around by California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) if the two squared off in a general election.

“Not well-liked among Republicans, and not well-liked — hated — among the general electorate,” he concluded.

Trump disavowed Carlson and three other right-wing podcasters who opposed the conflict he launched against Iran in a stemwinder of a Truth Social post on Thursday afternoon that read:

I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some “free” and cheap publicity. Now they think they get some “clicks” because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE. MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of “TRUMP,” not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist! Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” question, or “Crazy” Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit. Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close! Or Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax. These so-called “pundits” are LOSERS, and they always will be! Now Fake News CNN, The Failing New York Times, and all of the other Radical Left “News” Organizations, are “hailing” them, and giving them “positive” press for the first time in their lives. They’re not “MAGA,” they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA. As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go “nasty,” just like Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country. MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE “HOTTEST” COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!

Watch above via CNN.

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