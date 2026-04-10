Al Sharpton Declares Trump’s Much-Hyped USA 250th Birthday Celebration Is Not for Black Americans: ‘Ain’t My Party’

MS NOW host Al Sharpton declared that President Donald Trump’s hyped-250th anniversary celebrations for the United States are not for Black Americans.

Sharpton blasted Trump’s planned events for the country’s 250th birthday while speaking on Thursday in New York at the 35th anniversary event for News Action Network.

“They’re going to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country July 4th, but that’s not our celebration,” he said.

Sharpton argued the celebrations, which include Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events at the White House on July 4, are in poor taste.

“We were slaves then, and they celebrate signing the Declaration of Independence 1776. We were not even emancipated until 1863. So I don’t know what everybody getting ready for a celebration [for]. You know, it seems crazy for me to have on the birthday hat at your birthday party. That ain’t my party,” he said.

Sharpton accused Republicans like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) of burying history about race through the lens of attacking “woke” education points and he pushed for a rally separate from the president’s events in Philadelphia.

“We may need to do our own rally in Philly or somewhere that day because that’s not our background,” he said.

The National Action Network convention brought out a number of prominent names, including media figures like Don Lemon and Jonathan Capehart.

Capehart on Thursday claimed he was “taken aback” when journalists like himself started receiving military-style compliments after President Trump was first elected in 2016. He called working in media a “calling.”

“When people started saying to me, saying to us, thank you for your service, what they’re really saying is, thank you for standing up for the Constitution, for the free press, and for our ability to know what is happening in our name,” he said.

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