It was a made-for-TV moment as Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough stopped his show in its tracks to do a live read of a scathing Truth Social post about him from President Donald Trump.

Here’s the Trump Truth Social post that prompted the moment:

Joe Scarborough’s ever shrinking, low rated show, one of the most inaccurate detailers of truthful facts on television, is being crushed in the ratings. His serious case on Trump Derangement Syndrome, often referred to as TDS, has made him a laughing stock among those who know what is going on in the “Wonderful World of Television.” His show is being cut because his ratings are TERRIBLE, and Mike and Willie, who wants to be his father but doesn’t have the talent, are falling further and further into the TDS Swamp! They all suffer from Low Ratings Disease!!!

The post, dropped just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, prompted Scarborough to stop a panel discussion on journalist Maggie Haberman’s forthcoming book and fire back with laughter and sarcasm.

“No, I don’t really have that,” Scarborough said. “I tell people that we actually talk on the phone, and sometimes I go talk to you in the White House, and we disagree on things, but nothing deranged here, sir. Unless you’re deranged, if there’s any derangement, it would have to be on your side of the relationship, because I’m not deranged, not about you. I just state the facts, and maybe that makes you deranged.”

“‘Often referred to as TDS has made him a laughingstock among those who know what’s going on in the wonderful world of television,’” Scarborough read aloud, before replying: “Yeah, that’s that’s, that’s, that’s really hurts, that hurts, it’s, it hurts me that I’m being laughed at. Oh, what am I going to do? I don’t think I’m the one who’s being laughed at, sir.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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