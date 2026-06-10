Ex-Trump Spox Trashes Platner With Barrage of Misdeeds — That Trump Is Literally Famous For Doing

Longtime Trump ally Kellyanne Conway trashed Senate candidate Graham Platner (D-ME) over a litany of misdeeds that President Donald Trump has famously committed himself.

Platner has weathered a blizzard of controversy over past comments and a tattoo that carries Nazi connotations, which he claims he did not know about, and has since covered.

On the heels of a story containing allegations of sexually explicit texts sent early in his marriage, Platner faced a bombshell New York Times report alleging misconduct with women.

Platner has denied the most serious of the accusations against him.

Conway — a former senior White House official who ran Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign — was a guest on Tuesday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Hannity to discuss Platner.

In one exchange, Conway rattled off a list of allegations — misconduct with women, lying, insulting heroes — that aren’t just things Trump has repeatedly done, but were key moments in the campaign she ran:

FOX NEWS HOST SEAN HANNITY: Reaction. Here’s a guy, the Nazi tattoo, explicit messages, being on websites that cater to young people, not particularly appealing, calling people in his state stupid and racist. Rural people in Maine. Said Black people don’t leave tips, you know, loves apparently self-pleasure in porta-potties, which I hate to bring up, but that has been reported too. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Any one of these would have been disqualifying for a United States senator, but all of them cumulatively tells you how screwed the Democratic party is. Win or lose, they stood by this misogynist. They stood by his boorish behavior. So yes, he has a troubling relationship with Nazis and porta-potties, but he has a troubling with the truth. He can’t tell the truth. His entire persona is contrived. He’s a fraud. Mommy’s his only customer at the oyster business. Daddy gave him money for the house. That would be fine, except he presents himself as just like you, and you should like him for that. The other thing is, he was here two weeks ago in Washington, D.C., Sean, for that famous meeting with female empowerment heroine Kirsten Gillibrand. SNARK! And the rest of the Democrats, and they said, is there anything else? Ladies and gentlemen, what else do you need? Is there a magic number in the Scandalabra that would make you stop? Would it have to do with Nazis or putting upon women, perhaps underage women, definitely women not your wife of two years? Would it be that you’re lying about, that you are insulting heroes, that he’s not even fit to lick their combat boots? So I’d ask the Democrats is power really worth that to you? Because power for power’s sake is the definition of corruption. They said, is there anything else to know? And since then… A thousand stilettos and Birkenstocks have just tumbled out of his closet. He’s going to come to a lot. If he were to win, God forbid, I hope Susan Collins beats him, if he were win, I’m going to start asking the Democrats now, Sean. They should all be asked, not about the tattoo or the porta-potty. They should be asked do you stand with him or not? What committees would you want him on? What subcommittees would he chair? Would you sit next to him at the lunch? Would you invite him to campaign with you? These are the important questions because this man should be the face of the Democratic party from here until election day this fall.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Hannity.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

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