‘He’s Become Like a Palestinian’: Trump Says Israel Has to Be Allowed to Finish the Job, Biden is a ‘Weak One’

Former President Donald Trump attacked President Joe Biden during their Thursday night CNN debate by calling him a “Palestinian.”

Moderator Dana Bash asked Biden to defend his policy in the Israel-Hamas War, saying, “President Biden, you’ve put forward a proposal to resolve this conflict, but so far, Hamas has not released the remaining hostages, and Israel is continuing its military offensive in Gaza. So what additional leverage will you use to get Hamas and Israel to end the war? You have two minutes.”

Biden replied, “Number one, everyone from the United Nations Security Council straight through to the G7, to the Israelis and Netanyahu himself, have endorsed the plan I put forward, endorsed the plan I put forward, which has three stages to it.”

“The first stage is trade the hostages for a ceasefire. Second phase is a ceasefire with additional conditions. The third phase is the end of the war. The only one who wants the war to continue is Hama. They’re the only ones. And. We’re still pushing hard to get them to accept,” Biden continued, adding:

In the meantime, what’s happened in Israel. We’re trying to say the only thing I’ve denied Israel was 2,000 pound bombs. They don’t work very well in populated areas. They kill a lot of innocent people. We’re providing Israel with all the weapons they need and when they need them.

After Biden continued a bit longer, Bash turned to Trump who initially returned to discussing the war in Ukraine, but eventually said, “As far as Israel and and Hamas. Israel’s the one that, he said the only one that wants to keep going is Hamas. Actually, Israel is the one. And you should let him go and let him finish the job.”

“He doesn’t want to do it. He’s become like a Palestinian, but they don’t like him because he’s a very bad Palestinian. He’s a weak one,” Trump declared.

Bash added, “President Biden, you have a minute?”

“I’ve never heard so much foolishness. This is a guy who wants to get out of NATO. Are you going to stay in NATO? He’s going to pull out of NATO. The idea that we have our strength lies in our alliances as well” Biden replied.

