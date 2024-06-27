Trump Sheepishly Bows Head When Biden Says ‘The Only Person on This Stage Who’s a Convicted Felon Is the Man I’m Looking At’

President Joe Biden took a swing at Donald Trump during Thursday’s debate over the former president’s criminal convictions on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump was found guilty on all counts last month by a Manhattan jury, which agreed with prosecutors that Trump fudged business records to conceal hush money payments to cover up extramarital affairs ahead of the 2016 election. The former president is also under indictment in three other jurisdictions.

The Biden campaign has predictably made hay of Trump’s felony convictions. Biden himself got a shot in after the ex-president called for the imprisonment of lawmakers while ranting about the House Jan. 6 committee that investigated his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the Capitol riot.

“The un-select committee, which is basically two horrible Republicans that are all gone now, out of office and Democrats,” Trump said before repeating a misleading claim that the committee “destroyed” evidence. “All Democrats. They destroyed and deleted all of the information they found because they found out we were right. We were right. And they deleted and destroyed all of the information. They should go to jail for that. If a Republican did that, they’d go to jail.”

Moderator Jake Tapper then asked Biden for his response. The president replied:

The only person on this stage who’s a convicted felon is the man I’m looking at right now. And the fact of the matter is, what he’s telling you is simply not true. The fact is that there was no effort on his part to stop what was going on up on Capitol Hill. And all those people, every one of those who was convicted, deserves to be convicted.

