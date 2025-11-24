Jesse Watters Praises Investigation into Democratic Senator: ‘You Have To Make Examples Out of People’

Fox News host Jesse Watters praised the Department of Defense investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) on Monday, declaring, “You have to make examples out of people.”

Reacting on The Five to the Trump administration’s investigation into Kelly, which could result in the senator being recalled to active duty and court-martialed over his appearance in a video urging members of the military not to follow orders, Watters said, “I’m glad that the U.S. military is now investigating this guy Kelly because this is what we expect from Donald Trump 2.0.”

He continued, “You can’t have the deep state interfering with a duly elected presidency and get away with it. You gotta draw the line in the sand and you have to make examples out of people.”

Fox News’ Kennedy weighed in, “I think that Senator Kelly might have violated the FAFO [F*ck Around, Find Out] doctrine and he’s gonna find out the hard way that there, unfortunately, are consequences.”

She added, “You know, these people aren’t civilians. They’ve sworn an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, and they know what that means. They know what that means better than we civilians do, but they make a video like this trying to make a plea to people in the armed forces, and what they’re really trying to do is imply that things that you might disagree with are also illegal.”

Kennedy confessed, “And there may be things about bombing boats in the Caribbean that I have an issue with. I may have an issue with that morally and philosophically, but I have not sworn an oath to the Constitution, so I’m not on the same ground that the warriors and the people in harm’s way are. They know what they’re getting into, but what these people are trying to do, they’re trying to confuse them, and everyone I’ve spoken to in the military who is serving or who has served, they are so disgusted by this whole thing.”

The Pentagon announced its investigation into Kelly on Monday after President Donald Trump raged against the senator, declaring in a Truth Social post that he and the other participants in the video “should be in jail right now.”

“The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.),” said the Pentagon in its statement, using the non-statutory name for the department. “In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures.”

They warned, “The Department of War reminds all individuals that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ for applicable offenses, and federal laws such as 18 U.S.C. § 2387 prohibit actions intended to interfere with the loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces. Any violations will be addressed through appropriate legal channels. All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful.”

In his own statement, Kelly responded, “I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.”

