JUST IN: Trump Pentagon Investigating Sen. Mark Kelly Over Illegal Orders Video, Threatens Court Martial

President Donald Trump’s Department of Defense, now known as the “Department of War,” announced on Monday that it was investigating Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), a retired Navy captain and former astronaut, following his appearance in a recent public service announcement urging military members not to follow illegal orders.

The video angered Trump, and he has since called Kelly and the other Democrats in the clip “traitors” who have committed crimeS “punishable by DEATH.”

The Pentagon’s statement read, “The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations has been initiated to determine further actions, which may include recall to active duty for court-martial proceedings or administrative measures.”

“This matter will be handled in compliance with military law, ensuring due process and impartiality. Further official comments will be limited, to preserve the integrity of the proceedings,” continued the statement, adding:

The Department of War reminds all individuals that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ for applicable offenses, and federal laws such as 18 U.S.C. § 2387 prohibit actions intended to interfere with the loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces. Any violations will be addressed through appropriate legal channels. All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order.

Last Thursday, Trump posted to his Truth Social account, “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT.” Trump later added two more posts:

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT” “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

The Trump administration has since suggested that the Democrats urged military members not to follow the chain of command or orders from President Trump, despite the clip explicitly only mentioning orders that “violate the law” or “our Constitution.”

Kelly and the other Democrats in the clip, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), released a joint statement in response to Trump’s threats.

“What’s most telling is that the President considers it punishable by death for us to restate the law. Our servicemembers should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders. It is not only the right thing to do, but also our duty,” they wrote, adding:

But this isn’t about any one of us. This isn’t about politics. This is about who we are as Americans. Every American must unite and condemn the President’s calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity.

“In these moments, fear is contagious, but so is courage. We will continue to lead and will not be intimidated. Don’t Give Up the Ship!” concluded their statement.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.