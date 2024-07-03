‘Just Terrible’: Bill Kristol Nukes Biden On CNN For Not Having Been Examined By A Doctor Since February

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol joined CNN on Wednesday to react to the White House press briefing, in which Karine Jean-Pierre noted President Joe Biden had not seen a doctor since February.

“What do you make of the White House and campaign response so far? Because, the president had a number of opportunities to speak with congressional leaders and to perhaps even get up at the podium at the White House himself and answer questions directly from reporters going back to the day after the debate. That’s not the approach thus far,” began anchor Boris Sanchez.

“No, but what really struck me, I got to say is he has not had a medical exam since February, and he has not seen a doctor since. He has not, apparently, seen a specialist since either between February and the debate or since the debate,” Kristol replied, adding:

I find that extraordinary and frankly, just terrible. If he were an 81-year-old who I knew and he had presented as he did Thursday night, I would be urging him to go see a doctor. And if you are president of the United States, one of the great advantages is that you have, you can go to the best doctor from Johns Hopkins or, you know, any of the great hospitals in America. They will come see you immediately. It’s just irresponsible. I think it’s untenable. I don’t care about whether he’s, you know, meeting voters here or talking to, you know, Minority Leader Jeffries. All that’s interesting political maneuvering. He needs to see… He needs to assure us that he is well, and you can’t assure people that he’s well after what we’ve seen, unless the doctor says that he is well or that he has a condition, but that it’s manageable and so forth. Of course, that might be the case, but you can’t, the refusal to see the doctor, I find both from a political point of view, but honestly, from a human point of view.

Anchor Brianna Keilar quickly agreed, “Yeah, I also found it strange that he hasn’t seen a doctor as well, Bill. I also noted that Karine Jean-Pierre said, it’s not the norm to bring the doctor to the podium. And we should note the doctor was with him on this trip. That’s customary. So the doctor certainly, sees him quite a bit. Observes him. It’s not the norm to bring the doctor to the podium, but we are not in normal times.”

Watch above via CNN.