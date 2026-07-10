‘Licenses Are Not Sacred Cows’: Brendan Carr Says It’s a ‘Long Putt’ for Disney if Not ‘In the Public Interest’

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr told CNBC on Friday that it’s a “long putt” for Disney to keep its broadcast license if he deems the company isn’t operating “in the public interest,” adding, “broadcast licenses are not sacred cows.”

In late April, the FCC requested early license reviews of eight Disney-owned ABC stations — assessments that weren’t supposed to occur until October 2028. Additionally, the network’s daytime talk show The View has been under attack by the agency over alleged violations of “equal-time” election laws. In a Monday court filing, ABC stressed, “The Commission should decide this proceeding the way it would want the rule applied under any administration: by reaffirming that The View is a bona fide news interview program.”

On Friday, CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla presented Carr with prediction markets on the question, “Will the FCC pull a big four TV station license by April 1, ’27?” Twenty-two percent of bettors said yes.

The early license reviews are “pending before the FCC,” said Carr. “There have been petitions to deny the renewal of those station licenses.” Here, Carr is referring to petitions filed last week by a group of conservative organizations accusing the network of supporting the Chinese Communist Party and of racial, political, and sexual bias.

While promising to “look” at Disney’s arguments, Carr continued, “Ultimately, if Disney has not been operating its ABC TV stations in the public interest over the last several years, then that’s a pretty long putt for them, but ultimately, we have not made our decision yet. We’ll be guided based on the record before us.”

The FCC chair concluded, “Of course, we’re open-minded to that type of outcome, whether it’s from Disney or others. As I said before, broadcast licenses are not sacred cows. You have to comply with certain public interest obligations to get them and to maintain them and to renew them.”

Importantly, President Donald Trump has been a frequent attacker of the network, especially of late-night star Jimmy Kimmel.

In an April Truth Social post, the president wrote, “When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television? People are angry. It better be soon!!! President DJT.”

Watch the clip above via CNBC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!