‘Malignant Narcissist’: MAGA Influencers Come For Candace Owens As Charlie Kirk Evidence Refutes Her Past Claims

Controversial podcast host Candace Owens received an avalanche of criticism this week from her fellow MAGA influencers as evidence against Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin was made public during a preliminary hearing, evidence which rebutted many of Owens’s outlandish claims regarding the shooting.

Owens has long held that Tyler Robinson, who is charged with Kirk’s killing, is not the actual perpetrator and she has pointed the finger in the direction of everyone from Israel to Egypt to the U.S. military to Turning Point USA – the organization Kirk founded. In her many videos on the subject, Owens has gone so far as to claim outright that Robinson wasn’t near the site of the shooting and that his former partner Lance “Luna” Twiggs was “never questioned by the police.”

During the hearing, video of Robinson moving around on the campus before Kirk was killed and recordings of Twiggs being questioned were shown to the public. Twiggs was also questioned by the FBI the morning after the shooting.

Owens’s critics also slammed her for her repeated attacks on Erika Kirk, which led to Kirk directly asking Owens to “stop” during a Fox News interview in December of 2025.

“Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole, whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love, because, somehow, they’re in on this? No,” Kirk said at the time.

MAGA appeared to finally have enough of Owens this week, with everyone from Dinesh D’Souza to Ben Shapiro to even Catturd savagely calling her out and accusing her of both harming the credibility of alternative media and profiting off of the Charlie Kirk tragedy. Tucker Carlson, who shared many of Owens’s conspiracies, and Megyn Kelly also received a fair share of criticism online for standing by Owens.

D’Souza, who himself pushed and had to retract election conspiracy theories, slammed Owens as a “malignant narcissist” in a clip released on Thursday night.

He concluded of Owens’s behavior, “And all of this sounds to you and me a little crazy, a little unhinged, but it is not unhinged inside of the perverted world of malignant narcissism. So, without trying to diagnose Candace Owens, I do think that this phenomenon very closely explains her behavior.”

Candace Owens is what I describe a malignant narcissist… Here’s what I mean. pic.twitter.com/LiZAtdYCRO — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 9, 2026

Right-wing YouTuber Lauren Southern went off on Owens as well, saying, “There’s just no evidence for it. There’s no evidence, but no one cares to debunk stuff when it’s politically convenient to just not talk about it. So all of this stuff everyone on the right’s dealing with now, with Erika Kirk being blamed — this, that, and the other — I’m sorry, but the disinformation and bullshit from alternative media has run amok, gone too far, and everyone had too much fun with it.”

Dissident media has been losing its mind for a lot longer than people like to admit. pic.twitter.com/45gWFbwx3E — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) July 9, 2026

“And now this is the result. Now we have a bunch of insane wine moms who were into, you know, true crime, talking constantly about how Charlie Kirk was murdered by Erika and Andrew Kolvet or whatever. It’s just unhinged,” she concluded.

Owens hit back in a series of posts on X Thursday and Friday, fuming, “For the life I me I cannot understand why my timeline is flooded with Erika Kirk YELP reviews. Zionist PR has been especially all over the place this week.”

For the life I me I cannot understand why my timeline is flooded with Erika Kirk YELP reviews. Zionist PR has been especially all over the place this week. Their calendar was like: Monday: drop article claiming Candace is a *digital* assassin, powerful enough to direct online… https://t.co/w4U9PnpXtC pic.twitter.com/BJatPbu5Og — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 10, 2026

Mitchell Jackson, a spokesperson for Owens, also told Mediaite in a statement, “Erika Kirk personally named Candace Owens in her address to the nation following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet and Charlie Kirk show producer Blake Neff have singled Candace out for months—going so far as to once refer to Candace as a ‘psychopathic predator’ on a ‘subway.’ They also employ influencers full-time to attack and target her in videos—nonstop–plus share other influencers targeting Candace daily.”

Owens, once a TPUSA employee and close Trump ally, has long courted controversy with her wild and outlandish conspiracy theories, including staking her entire “professional reputation” on the First Lady of France being a man, for which the Macrons are suing her. Owens’s popular podcast remains one of the most successful in the country, as well as a major draw on YouTube, where she boasts some 6 million subscribers.

Below are some more MAGA reactions towards Owens:

The most pathological element of Candace's campaign to destroy Charlie Kirk's family is that she's pretending to do it in his name. There is nothing more evil than betraying a friend after his death—and for something as fleeting and shallow as internet clicks. https://t.co/KEZUr9KlHW — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) July 10, 2026

How bad does @ShawnRyan762 look now for promoting and going along with all of Candace’s insanity just a week before the actual trial exposed so much of it as complete nonsense? — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 10, 2026

This is an insane take https://t.co/NzwXmbU7UJ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 10, 2026

Crazy Candy thinks she's going talk her way out of her insanity – 😂 That's why she's panic posting. https://t.co/S0DhqM3MW1 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 10, 2026

See, here's the thing: I don't really care about personal drama. I've said repeatedly that Charlie and I weren't best friends. Maybe you were best friends with Charlie. Maybe not. I don’t know, nor do I care. For ten months, you’ve been slandering Charlie's wife, his friends,… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 9, 2026

Everyone needs to watch this video. https://t.co/jiVLmxmhIC — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 10, 2026

Candace Owens two weeks ago: “Lance Twiggs was never questioned by the police.” Video footage: *Lance Twiggs quite literally being questioned.” pic.twitter.com/NyKUfrdtB9 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 10, 2026

This is the stuff that bothers me the most. I’ve seen absolutely nothing, zero, that implicates Erika. The way Candace hates her is nothing short of psychotic and reminds me of the way certain (lunatic) people react to me. No excuse for this. Candace is gross. https://t.co/KCXVNy1PDm — Rachel Wilson (@Rach4Patriarchy) July 8, 2026

Dear Candace Owens followers, This is your chance to cut and run. https://t.co/9u582MymoP — Mike Winger (@MikeWingerii) July 10, 2026

Candace Owens should be demonetized. She should not be allowed to make money off of this harassment of Charlie Kirk’s family. It’s outrageous that YouTube allows her to make millions of dollars posting absolute lies and defamation. She is truly demented and I can’t wait to… https://t.co/UyJLIt6QSA — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 9, 2026

Mine too you witch We were getting updates Im so tired of this Fuck all of you retarded psychos https://t.co/roeEhzAcJs — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 9, 2026

The last two years have completely soured me on "alternative media," which presents a major problem because standard media is and can be so uniformly captured. https://t.co/rMptz5cBNx — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 8, 2026

Hey @ShawnRyan762, on a scale from 1 to 10, how stupid do you feel for buying the snake oil DEI Candace sold you? — Austin Erickson (@Austin4_Liberty) July 9, 2026

Imagine being so desperate for money because you’re getting sued all the time that you resort to this ridiculous behavior.

Repent, as God wasn’t playing with Romans 12:19. https://t.co/lXnIbOCGY8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 8, 2026

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