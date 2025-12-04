Neurologist on Newsmax Insists Trump Is ‘Very Cognitively Sharp’ After ‘Excellent Results’ of MRI

New York neurologist, Dr. Russell Surasky, declared on Newsmax that President Donald Trump was “very cognitively sharp” after undergoing an MRI test with “excellent results.”

During an interview with Surasky on Thursday’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, host Rob Schmitt said, “I want to ask you about the obsession from the media over the president’s cognitive abilities. The same media that thought Biden was just fine for four years, obsessing over our president. You see him, he did three hours in a cabinet meeting yesterday and then another hour in a press conference. How are the president’s cognitive? How’s his cognitive?”

“Well look, I’ve been studying this president now for several years. I can tell you he continues to be very cognitively sharp,” the neurologist responded. “He just had a thorough neurological exam, cranial nerves, motor, sensory, reflexes. Everything was excellent.”

Surasky continued, “And he had a MoCA cognitive test, which looks at eight domains of cognition, and he scored a perfect 30 out of 30, and MRIs of his brain, heart, and abdomen, and MRAs looking at his blood vessels, they’re all perfectly clear. So the story here as I see it is not why did he get the scans, but why is the press just blatantly and deliberately choosing to ignore the excellent results?”

“Yeah, because it doesn’t feed a very good narrative,” concluded Schmitt.

Other doctors have expressed concern over Trump’s health in recent months.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed the results of Trump’s MRI scan on Monday, weeks after the president raised eyebrows by admitting he had undergone the examination.

