Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Are ‘Together Again’ After Mike Lindell Files to Unseat Governor: ‘We Need Your Help’

The losing 2024 presidential ticket of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and former Vice President Kamala Harris is “together again,” as a fundraising email put it, aiming to raise money for Walz’s reelection next year.

On Wednesday, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a 2020 election conspiracy theorist, filed paperwork to run for Minnesota governor, but he added that he is not entirely sure he will run. “I am going to announce either way on Dec. 11,” he told The Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The next day, subscribers to KamalaHarris.com emails received an email of what was presumably a mockup of a hypothetical text exchange between Harris and her 2024 vice presidential running mate. It begins with the governor saying, “Hi, Tim Walz here.”

“Kamala too,” the former veep replies.

“Together again,” the governor says, later adding, “Trump loyalist and election denier Mike Lindell just jumped into the race against me for Governor of Minnesota.” After some Democratic fundraising email boilerplate, such as, “We need your help,” Walz asks recipients to “split a contribution between my reelection campaign and Kamala’s work elevating the next generation of leadership in America.”

Although Harris and Walz narrowly lost the popular vote, the ticket was rejected by every swing state.