Doctor Lays Out ‘Concerning’ Case About Trump’s Health, From ‘Incoherent’ Rambling to ‘He’s Confused a Lot’

A doctor has outlined several points of concern about President Donald Trump’s potential cognitive decline, days after an eye-opening report in the New York Times about the commander-in-chief’s health.

Speaking to MeidasTouch’s Ben Meiselas, Dr. Vin Gupta laid out several points of concern about the president’s behavior in recent weeks, including his public schedule.

“The fact that he’s, you know, mobilizing and starting his day at 12:08, per reporting from the New York Times, is concerning,” Gupta said.

Gupta also pointed to Trump’s behavior when a pharmaceutical exec collapsed during an Oval Office event earlier this month.

“His response to somebody fainting in the Oval Office really conveyed that he didn’t show any signs of concern. He didn’t really do anything. He was slow to respond, and that slowness and fatigue you’re seeing more and more in his public events,” said Gupta.

Gupta added that Trump “sometimes mumbles sort of incoherent nonsense when he’s asked a question in the press pool in the Oval Office. So all these things when you know this constellation of just him being him.”

The conversation between Meiselas and Gupta comes days after the Times’ startling report on all the ways Trump’s “battery shows signs of wear.”

And while Trump enjoys a good golf game once in a while, Gupta noted that he’s not as physically active as his predecessors:

You don’t see him ever really doing anything physically active the way that President Obama, President George W. Bush, President Biden, our last three presidents prior to Trump, you know, regularly worked in to their daily life. I mean, Biden was biking, he was exercising, he was walking, and he made a point of creating that visual to convey that that was a big part of his of his daily existence. You know, he made a point of engaging the press on the weekends when he was biking in Delaware. You don’t see any of that. And physical activity is one way to really guard against the onset of cognitive decline, dementia as we get older.

Trump slammed the Times report in lengthy post on Truth Social on Wednesday, fuming that “The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again,” touting what he described as historic achievements and boasting he’d recently “aced” a “PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST.”

He also called the writer of the piece, Katie Rogers, ugly.

Read a portion of the conversation between Meiselas and Gupta below:

BEN MEISELAS: I want to bring in Dr. Vin Gupta, who leads Meidas Health, pulmonologist, 20 years or so in public health, devoted your life to improving the health of this country. You and I reported on our observations and I specifically, you know, asked you as a medical professional what you observed to Donald Trump, and it seems since we brought this back to the forefront and simply saying there are issues here without really getting into making any medical diagnosis per se, but just saying there’s clear issues here and here’s why it’s important. This is getting a lot of attention right now. And so I wanted to first kind of follow up with you since our last report because I think it’s been making a lot of waves both in the kind of public discourse and then kind of more broadly, you know, with medical professionals chiming in and saying this is not normal stuff. What do you think about all of this? DR. VIN GUPTA: Well, Ben, that was an incredible tee-up and you’re right. You don’t, as president of the United States, begin your day at 12:08 p.m. You were likening that offline to what we used to do in college. And and that’s right. That’s not a normal time when you’re older to be starting your day. In fact, as we get older, we should be starting our day a lot earlier because we tend to not get enough sleep. And so as you get older, you actually wake up and that’s why our parents or our grandparents are up at, you know, 4, 5, 6 a.m. in the morning, good sleep times gets harder to do as you get older. And so the fact that he’s, you know, mobilizing and starting his day at 12:08, per reporting from the New York Times is concerning. That’s one. Two, as you pointed out, you know, you and I had this conversation last week. We took pains to not speculate because I think a lot of people like to speculate and I think based on the conversation we started, a lot of people started asking questions but it’s clear that there’s age-related cognitive decline. I mean, that’s obvious. You know, his response to somebody fainting in the Oval Office really conveyed that he didn’t show any signs of concern. He didn’t really do anything. He was slow to respond and that slowness and fatigue you’re seeing more and more in his public events. So that’s one. Two, he’s confused a lot. Three, he sometimes mumbles sort of incoherent nonsense when he’s asked a question in the press pool in the Oval Office. So all these things when you know this constellation of just him being him. Imagine if President Biden did any of those things, you know, he did a fraction of it from what I saw and the leadup to the 2024 election and people obviously forced him out of the race. You’re not seeing that level of scrutiny until maybe now you’re starting to see signs of it, but you know, President Biden was active on the weekends, especially riding his bike in Rehoboth Beach. Physical exercise was something that he is clearly doing and we had visual signs of that. From a cognitive standpoint, sure you slow down once you hit your late 70s, early 80s. No one denied that with President Biden that he had his moments of being 80 or you know, 82, whatever it was. In this case, the White House is not willing to even acknowledge that the president is showing obvious signs of age-related decline. One, but two, you don’t see him ever really doing anything physically active the way that President Obama, President George W. Bush, President Biden, our last three presidents prior to Trump, you know, regularly worked in to their daily life. I mean, Biden was biking, he was exercising, he was walking, and he made a point of creating that visual to convey that that was a big part of his of his daily existence. You know, he made a point of engaging the press on the weekends when he was biking in Delaware. You don’t see any of that. And physical activity is one way to really guard against the onset of cognitive decline, dementia as we get older. So, I worry about that as well. You know, you might take trips out overseas and Air Force One. That doesn’t substitute for the lack of physical activity. So, when you when you, I mean, Ben, when you put it all together here, clearly something is happening. And clearly they’re not getting MRIs just because that’s just the moment that we live in. There’s a reason, and they’re worried and and frankly that’s you piecing this all together. There’s a reason to be worried based on his public performance. MEISELAS: And we should easily know the answer. And the way we would know the answer is that they produce the MRI result. And they can show you it and not say, “This MRI result shows that Donald Trump was a great golfer or this demonstrates that he wins golf championships or that he’s in the most peak physical health of anybody in existence.” Like it’s stupid. It’s like, “Stop. Just show us the report.” You could show us the data. We’re dealing with the president of the United States here. If you say it’s perfect, let us know which body part it is and show it, right? Then that would be cleared up like we could move on. We could move past the speculation of you know, the health version of what’s in the Epstein files. Let’s find out the answer, and we can have a real conversation. I think that’s a lot of the frustration that exists because you’re gonna have rampant speculation. And we should have transparency.

Watch above via YouTube.