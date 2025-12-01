White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has revealed President Donald Trump’s MRI results, weeks after the president casually admitted he had undergone the examination during his second physical of the year.

The moment came during the White House press briefing on Monday, as Leavitt was asked if the results would be released “right now.”

“It is happening right now,” Leavitt responded, adding a statement on the MRI from Trump’s doctor.

“As part of President Trump’s comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed, because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health,” she said. “The purpose of this imaging is preventative to identify any issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure the president maintains long-term vitality and function. President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal.”

Leavitt was delivering on a promise Trump made Sunday night aboard Air Force One, where he told reporters the MRI results “were perfect like my phone call where I got impeached. Absolutely perfect. If you want to have it released, I’ll release it.”

When pressed about why he was having an MRI in the first place, Trump insulted the inquiring reporter as he said, “It was just an MRI. It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a perfect mark which you would be incapable of doing.”

Read Leavitt’s full response here:

REPORTER: President Trump yesterday said that he would release the results of his MRI. Is that happening right now? KAROLINE LEAVITT: It is happening right now. This is a summary from the president’s physician. We will release it right now. I think my team has it teed up for all of you. I will read it for you, and you will get it physically as well. As part of President Trump’s comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed, because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health. The purpose of this imaging is preventative to identify any issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure the president maintains long-term vitality and function. President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal. No evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy. And there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns. In summary, this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health. Again, we will provide that to you. I think that’s quite a bit of detail in the effort of transparency. The president promised it last night and we have delivered today. So there you go.

Trump casually revealed last month that he underwent magnetic resonance imaging, which the White House insisted is “standard” for routine physicals.

In a statement about the visit, Leavitt referred to Trump’s exam as his “annual checkup,” which, as some have pointed out, was the commander-in-chief’s second of the year.

