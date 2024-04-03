Stephen A. Smith Takes Aim at Hillary Clinton for Telling Unhappy Voters to ‘Get Over Yourself’: ‘How Did That Work Out’ in 2016?

Stephen A. Smith believes it was unwise of former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to dismiss voters’ unhappiness with the current candidates.

Clinton, who ran against and lost to Donald Trump in 2016, appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday when she was asked about the upcoming election. When Fallon asked for her response to voters unhappy with Trump and President Joe Biden being the two choices, she said, “Get over yourself,” and claimed it wasn’t a hard choice to make — implying that Biden is the right vote.

On Tuesday’s episode of CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip, Smith called Clinton out.

“I don’t think it was a very wise statement on her part,” Smith said. “How did that work out for her in 2016? I think that’s something that we have to recognize. Yeah, she won the popular vote; but at the end of the day, she wasn’t the President of the United States. It was him.

“You can look at her not campaigning in Wisconsin in the last days, not campaigning in Pennsylvania in the last days. You can look at the stuff that they were saying about her to sort of distract things from where it should have been in terms of [former FBI Director James Comey] and his report from the FBI. You can bring up a whole bunch of things, but at the end of the day, the last thing you need to do is to do anything that could agitate a potential voter in this particular election.”

