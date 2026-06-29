‘They Just Believe This Garbage!’ CNN Data Guru Rips Republicans Over Trump 2020 Election Conspiracy Theory

CNN’s Harry Enten called out Republicans for continuing to buy into the conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump actually prevailed in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election during a Monday morning segment with anchor John Berman.

After Berman noted that Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), the Republican nominee to take on Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) this fall, is among the propagators of this falsehood, Enten dove in.

“Honestly, Mike Collins is starting to feel a whole heck of a lot like Herschel Walker 2.0. You can remember Walker, of course ran for the Senate in Georgia, lost that race in 2022, a very winnable seat. But he fits in very well with how Republicans still feel about the 2020 election. I mean, they just believe this garbage! Look at this, GOP who say that the 2020 was stolen. Back in 2021, just after the 2020 elections, 60% of Republicans believe that the 2020 election was stolen, of course. There is no proof of that whatsoever!” he began. “Come forward five years later, again, there’s no proof, but now 63% of Republicans believe that the 2020 election was stolen. So Mike Collins’s comments to Manu Raju make a whole heck of a lot of sense when you put it in the larger polling picture, which is that most Republicans, despite all the evidence to the contrary, believe that the 2020 election was in fact stolen.”

“Is this a winning message in a general election?” inquired Berman.

“No, this is the whole problem, which is the Republican Party is in one camp all the way over here on the right, and the rest of the American public is in the same camp in the actual, this the real world we’re dealing with camp!” Take a look at this. Okay, Americans on the 2020 election, they say, not stolen, stolen. In 2021, about 3 in 5, 59% say not stolen. Look at this now. We’re talking about 2 in 3. If anything, that number has gone up a little bit. Sixty-four percent of Americans say that the 2020 election was not stolen. Stolen, 32, 31, about the same, about 3 and 10 Americans,” replied Enten. “So what you see is that the American people are in one camp believing the results, rightfully believing the results of the 2020 election, and then you have Republicans all the way in another camp. It is a losing message! That is why I say that Mike Collins is starting to sound like Herschel Walker 2.0, because that’s a winnable seat for Republicans and comments like that make it very difficult to win.”

He went on to scoff at the idea that Trump would be able to “carry him [Collins] over the finish line” this November given his dismal approval rating in the state.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!