Huh? Trump Official Urges Americans to Drive to a Red State to Fill Their Gas Tanks: ‘It’s 53 Cents Cheaper!’

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum veered from promoting holiday visits to America’s national parks to touting cheaper gas in red states during a Fox News appearance, claiming prices were “53 cents cheaper per gallon” in states that lean right.

Burgum appeared on the network’s Sunday Night in America to discuss renovation work undertaken at parks and monuments by the Trump administration, briefly touching on the president’s claims of vandalism following the refurbishment of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, when host Trey Gowdy posed what he said was a “good news” question.

“What is a hidden gem that you have discovered in your role as secretary that more of us should know about within our parks or our monument system? What’s something that the hidden gem in your estimation?” the host asked.

Without mentioning a specific location he liked, Burgum replied: “I think one of the things, when people visit our parks and they’re visiting them in record numbers, they might say, ‘It’s kind of crowded right here.’ I think an interesting statistic is that we’ve got something like 95% of people that visit a park never get within a quarter of a mile away from their car or a road, and we have some of the most amazing untouched, unspoiled wilderness areas in the country.”

“I would encourage people to get out this summer, this year, and go visit one of these parks, you know, bring your shoes, go for a walk, walk for an hour and you’re going to find yourself in a spot where you can reflect on the amazing abundance of resources that we have in this country,” he added.

Pivoting, Burgum said: “My last thing, a piece of good news, I would tell people if you are concerned about the price of gas, it’s dropping again this week. President Trump in his energy policies are helping to lower the price of energy.”

“If you’re going to gas up, here’s a tip: Gas up in a red state. On average nationally right now this weekend it’s 53 cents cheaper per gallon to fill up your car in a red state than it is in a blue state.”

Gas prices have climbed sharply since the U.S. conflict with Iran began in February, which resulted in the closure of the key energy trade route through the Strait of Hormuz.

The national average has risen to about $4 a gallon, according to AAA, with prices highest on the West Coast.

NBC News reported Sunday that California prices are approaching $6 a gallon, and drivers in Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington paying around $5. States in the middle of the country continue to see the lowest prices.

Watch above via Fox News.

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