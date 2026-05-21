‘Want To Break Some News Here?’ Spencer Pratt Reveals Reason Behind Registering Republican

Spencer Pratt revealed on CNN that being a “hated reality star” is what initially began his journey to the Republican Party.

Pratt joined Elex Michaelson on The Story Is on Wednesday to discuss his surprising jump into politics and his Los Angeles mayoral campaign.

Pratt, known for reality shows like The Hills, has said his entry into politics was inspired by him losing his home in the 2025 Palisades fires and seeing the mismanagement in Los Angeles. The city’s mayor, Karen Bass, has earned backlash over slow rebuilding efforts since the fires, as well as for not being in the city when they initially broke out.

In his conversation with Michaelson, Pratt revealed it was gun rights that first pushed him more in favor of Republicans. Pratt explained he had to obtain a concealed carry permit when he decided to purchase a firearm amid mounting “death threats” as a celebrity.

When asked about his political “role model,” Pratt named Jesus Christ and said he has no interest in being a politician — though he did say he felt he was “most similar” to former President Barack Obama.

Check out the exchange below:

ELEX MICHAELSON: Why are you a Republican? SPENCER PRATT: Well, you want to break some news here? MICHAELSON: Sure. PRATT: It’s in my — I’ve told this story before. This is the only time I’ve ever said this so this is breaking news. Everyone’s gonna freak out. When I was a hated reality star, I got so many death threats. I had so much security and police and what did they tell me to do? Get a gun. This is real. I know people don’t like guns, but LA was dangerous if you’re hated. So I got a gun. My wife got a gun, and then we needed CCWs. MICHAELSON [NARRATING]: A CCW is a legal permit to carry a concealed weapon in California. PRATT: The only people that supported a CCW was the Republican. That was what I aligned with. My safety, my personal safety, my family’s safety. I know people don’t like guns, but when people are threatening your life and your own security is telling you, you need to have home protection, train to — it’s not like just I went to the — you know, go through the proper steps. That was my, that’s it. MICHAELSON: That was it? And you felt like that party was more pro-Second Amendment? PRATT: And I know that’s very hot button, but here’s the thing. I’m also going to be the mayor that puts LAPD in front of every school to make schools safe from guns. MICHAELSON: Who is your political role model? PRATT: Jesus Christ. MICHAELSON: Okay, I mean — PRATT: He was a politician. You know, he had to go in and speak — MICHAELSON: Are there any modern politicians that you’re especially studying or drawn to? PRATT: No. I’m not a politician, I don’t want to be a politician, I want to be a fighter for the people.

Watch above via CNN.

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