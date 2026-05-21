Trump Says Don Jr’s Wedding Is ‘Not Good Timing For Me’ But He Will Try to Be There

President Donald Trump indicated at a Thursday Oval Office press conference that he may be too busy to attend his eldest son’s wedding this weekend.

A reporter asked the president if he would be attending Donald Trump, Jr.’s Saturday wedding to Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas.

“He’d like me to go. It’s going to be just a small little private affair,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “I’m going to try and make it. I’m in the midst — I said, ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend I get killed — by the fake news of course I’m talking about.”

“But he’s uh — and a very — person I’ve known for a long time. And hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage,” the president said.

Page Six reported that 48-year-old Trump Jr. and 39-year-old Anderson will marry over Memorial Day weekend, “in front of a small group of family and friends at an intimate ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas.”

The couple had reportedly considered a White House wedding, but a source said they were concerned about the optics as the Iran war rages on.

“They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received,” a source told Page Six.

“Palm Beach socialites” hosted an “enchanted garden”-themed bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago for Anderson in April, according to the report. The party was attended by Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Marla Maples, as well as Don Jr.’s 19-year-old daughter, Kai Trump.

Anderson’s mother is Palm Beach philanthropist Inger Angerson, and her father is late banker Harry Loy Anderson Jr., according to the report.

Don Jr. reportedly broke off his engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2024 to be with Anderson. The president then appointed Guilfoyle as U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

His ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, who is dating Tiger Woods, revealed this week that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is undergoing treatment.

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