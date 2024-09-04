‘You Have No Choice’: Trump Tells Pennsylvanians They Have To Vote for Him, ‘Even if You Don’t Like Me’

Former President Donald Trump told Pennsylvanians they have “no choice” but to vote for him on Wednesday during a Fox News town hall in Harrisburg.

After Fox News host Sean Hannity played a 2019 clip of Vice President Kamala Harris vowing to implement a federal fracking ban on day one as president, Trump responded, “Pennsylvania can’t take the chance that that answer is true.”

He then told the audience:

She will do that. There’s no chance she’s gonna allow it. The election will take place, if she won, you’re not gonna have any fracking in Pennsylvania. You have 500,000 jobs. Think of that, it’s your biggest business, and you get a big majority of your income from fracking, and you have somebody that’s not gonna allow fracking. She’s not gonna allow it. You can’t take the chance. You have no choice. You’ve gotta vote for me. You’ve gotta vote for me. Even if you don’t like me!

Trump argued, “Even if you don’t like me, you can sit there and say, ‘I can’t stand that guy, but there’s no way I’m gonna vote for her.’ No, you have to have fracking. You know, you’re the biggest in the country for this. You have two of the biggest sites in the world. It’s a massive business for Pennsylvania and you can’t take a chance.”

He concluded, “She will not allow fracking, and she’s got a lot of other problems too.”

Harris – who has repeatedly flip-flopped on certain policies – told CNN last week that she would not ban the practice, despite her previous remarks.

“What I have seen is that we can grow, and we can increase a clean energy economy without banning fracking,” she said during an interview with Dana Bash.

