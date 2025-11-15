Bloody-Faced John Fetterman Celebrates ‘Full Recovery’ In Smiling Picture After Heart Issue Sent Him to the Hospital

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), in a smiling picture posted to X on Saturday that showed his scraped forehead and nose, announced he has made a “full recovery” after being rushed to the hospital earlier two days earlier for a heart issue.

The senator shared he received 20 stitches and was back home with his wife, Gisele Fetterman, and their three kids.

“I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes. Truly,” Fetterman posted on X.

He also thanked the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, saying he was “grateful” for their “incredible medical care that put me back together. THANK YOU SO MUCH.”

Fetterman added, “See you back in DC.”

Fetterman’s selfie featured a big plastic cup of iced coffee as well. You can see that X post below:

20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids. I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes. Truly. Grateful for @UPMC for the incredible medical care that put me back together. THANK YOU SO MUCH. See you back in DC. pic.twitter.com/j81LXZGLBx — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 15, 2025

The post came after Fetterman fell during a walk near his Braddock home on Thursday morning — a spill that sent him immediately to the hospital.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Fetterman suffered from ventricular fibrillation, which it said was a condition that is the “most severe form of arrhythmia and a common cause of cardiac death.” Those who are not treated immediately are at risk of cardiac arrest.

Fetterman’s health scare comes a few years after he suffered a stroke during the 2022 senatorial race against Dr. Mehmet Oz. The senator revealed, in an excerpt from his new book, Unfettered, that was shared by The Free Press on Monday, that he was “suicidal” and dealt with severe depression after what he called a “disaster” of a debate against Dr. Oz.

“For months [after the debate], I was suicidal. Paranoid. Not eating. Not sleeping. Not speaking. Not functioning. Resigned. Ashamed. Despairing,” Fetterman said. “Despairing everywhere I was. Up was down, and down was up.”

He said that changed, months later, after a “young therapist-in-training” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center told him “Children need their daddy.” Those words hit Fetterman like a ton of bricks, he said, and became a “mantra” for him. Soon after, he reconnected with his family, and things have been better ever since, he said.