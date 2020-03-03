Pope Francis, who was suffering from a cold, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement to Reuters, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, said that the church leader had “no immediate comment on the report,” outlining the pope had tested negative.

The Italian newspaper, Il Messaggero, first reported the negative test.

Francis, who calls Vatican City in Rome home, has taken precautions to cancel events as more than 500 people have tested positive for the deadly virus.

AFP reported that the Catholic Church leader canceled a retreat after catching a cold.

Francis cancelled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy this weekend, after axing all public meetings at the end of last week over the cold. “Unfortunately, a cold forced me not to take part this year,” the 83-year-old pontiff told a crowd on Saint Peter’s Square after suffering two coughing fits while reciting his traditional Angelus Prayer.

