With voters headed to the polls in 14 states to help decide who will face President Donald Trump in the fall, Hillary Clinton ramped up her attacks on one of the men vying for the Democratic nomination — her 2016 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Appearing on Good Morning America to promote her new documentary series, Hillary Clinton renewed her criticism of Bernie Sanders. Interviewer Linsey Davis asked Clinton about Sanders saying that the candidate with the most pledged delegates entering the convention should be the nominee.

“That’s quite a bit of a change in his stance from 2016,” Davis observed.

That remark drew a hearty laugh from Clinton.

“My reaction is, let’s follow the rules,” Clinton said. “We’ve got rules. We had rules last time, and we have rules this time.”

Davis asked Clinton about remarks she made in the documentary in which she referred to the Sanders campaign as “just baloney,” and that she felt “so bad people got sucked into it.”

“Do you still feel that way now?” Davis asked Clinton.

“Sure, yeah,” Clinton said. “That was my authentic opinion then. It’s my authentic opinion now.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]