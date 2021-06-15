‘You’re Sick Paul’: Kinzinger, Cheney Slam GOP Rep. Gosar for Saying Capitol Rioter Was ‘Executed’ by Officer ‘Lying in Wait’

Reps. Adam Kinzinger (D-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) had some harsh words on for their House colleague, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, Gosar had claimed that Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was “executed” on January 6th during a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Babbitt and others were trying to smash their way through a door inside the Capitol when she was fatally shot by a police officer.

While questioning FBI Director Christopher Wray, Gosar asked, “Do you know who executed Ashli Babbitt?”

Wray paused for several seconds before responding, “No, I don’t know the name of the person who was involved in the Ashli Babbitt shooting.”

“It’s disturbing,” said Gosar later in the exchange. “The Capitol police officer that did this shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her.”

Gosar’s remarks were apparently too much for Kinzinger to stomach, who tweeted that Gosar is “sick.”

You’re sick Paul, sadly. Truth is, Ashli was manipulated by people like you and breached an area and put lives in danger despite being repeatedly warned not to. The real criminals are the liars abusing people for political power. https://t.co/II87W8J6DD — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 16, 2021

Kinzinger and Cheney have been two of the scant anti-Trump congressional Republicans. They have taken members of their party to task for downplaying the riot, and supported the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate it. Both voted to impeach Trump for incitement to insurrection.

Cheney called Gosar comments “disgusting and despicable.”

On January 6, as the violent mob advanced on the House chamber, I was standing near @RepGosar and helped him open his gas mask. The Capitol Police led us to safety. It is disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us. https://t.co/GKsnekHBKx — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 16, 2021



Babbitt stormed the Capitol on January 6 along with hundreds of others in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Inside, lawmakers were in the process of certifying the results at the time of the breach. Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump held at rally in Washington, D.C., during which he repeated the Big Lie that the election had been stolen from him. He suggested rally-goers should head to the Capitol and “show strength.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com