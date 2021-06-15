At Hearing, Paul Gosar Says Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt Was ‘Executed’ by Police Officer ‘Lying in Wait’

During a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the January 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) had quite the characterization of the death of rioter Ashli Babbitt, while questioning FBI Director Christopher Wray. Babbitt was fatally shot by a Capitol police officer.

“Director Wray,” said Gosar. “Do you know who executed Ashli Babbitt?”

After a long pause, Wray replied, “No, I don’t know the name of the person who was involved in the Ashli Babbitt shooting.”

“So do you agree that Ashli Babbitt was unarmed?” Gosar asked.

“No, I really can’t weigh in on the facts and circumstances of that case. As you may know, that was investigated by the D.C. Metro’s internal affairs department with the DOJ Civil Rights Division, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. And the FBI was not the investigative agency.”

“It’s disturbing,” said Gosar. “The Capitol police officer that did this shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her.”

Gosar repeated that Babbitt had been “executed.”

Babbitt was part of a mob inside the Capitol that was seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. She and others had been lied to by President Donald Trump about the election being stolen from him.

In an incident recorded in multiple videos, Babbitt and other rioters were attempting to break through a barricaded doorway as lawmakers sheltered in place. Babbitt tried to jump through an opening in the door and was shot by a yet to be identified Capitol police officer.

Gosar concluded his questioning and asked that a “report” on the “January 6th protest” from right-wing website Revolver News be entered into the congressional record without objection. It was so ordered.

Watch above via C-SPAN 3.

