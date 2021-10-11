Allen West Released from Hospital After Being Treated for Covid, Says ‘This Should Not Be About Forcing People to Take a Certain Shot’

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West was released from the hospital Monday after contracting covid-19.

West, the former head of the Texas Republican Party, said on Saturday his chest x-rays showed he had “COVID pneumonia.” West’s wife tested positive for covid-19 on Friday, and West himself felt “a low grade fever and body aches.”

Angela West got the vaccine. Allen West did not.

He was ultimately admitted to the hospital, and there was some concern about his oxygen saturation levels.

He also made a point of tweeting over the weekend that he still opposes vaccine mandates. West said, “Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.”

On Monday night West posted a video on Facebook saying he was released earlier in the day.

He thanked supporters for their thoughts and prayers, and commended the medical professionals who took care of him.

“There’s so many other protocols out there that we should be recommending to people. This should not be about forcing people to take a certain shot,” he said.

He talked about other treatments and said he needs a negative covid test before getting back on the road.

“God bless you all. Thank you so very much again for all your thoughts, your prayers, and well-wishes. It’s great to be back home. And I just want to let you know, do not fear covid,” West added.

On Monday morning he reacted to commercials featuring people who have lost loved ones to covid-19 urging vaccinations by calling them “propaganda” and “manipulative deception.”

6/ I noticed this weekend especially that the government is running propaganda commercials of people who lost loved ones to COVID saying they wish they had taken the shot. This level of manipulative deception must end. — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 11, 2021

He proceeded to bring up several treatments people should look at, including ivermectin, which public health officials have warned is not an effective covid-19 treatment.

7/ Why not promote protocols such as Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion therapy? Why not promote Budesonide nebulizer treatments? Why not promote healthy over the counter therapies such as zinc — which I take — D3, vitamin C, Hydroxychloroquine, and yes, Ivermectin? — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 11, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com