Unvaccinated Allen West Tweets That He Has ‘COVID Pneumonia’ And Will ‘Probably’ Be Admitted to the Hospital for Low Oxygen

By Sarah RumpfOct 9th, 2021, 9:25 pm
 
allen west

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Allen West, the former Texas GOP chairman who is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) in the Republican gubernatorial primary, announced on Twitter Saturday that he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19. West, who is unvaccinated, tweeted  that he had developed “COVID pneumonia” and was “probably” going to be admitted to the hospital because his oxygen saturation levels were too low.

West initially posted the news on his official Twitter account around 8:00 am CT, writing that his wife Angela West had tested positive on Friday, and he was “experiencing a low grade fever and light body aches.”

West said that he was “already taking Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin protocols,” and added a “CLARIFICATION” that Mrs. West had received the Covid-19 vaccine but he had not, because “he supports individual choice.”

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner criticized West for being unwilling to get vaccinated but still taking hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. “Just to be clear, there are no medical protocols for taking those drugs because the evidence shows they do not work,” he wrote.

Later in the day, West’s Twitter account offered an update that he and Mrs. West had “just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy” but there was “a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95.”

“My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious,” tweeted West. “I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”

On Thursday, West tweeted several photos from a “packed house” fundraiser event. He has since announced that he is suspending all in-person events until he gets an “all-clear indication.”

