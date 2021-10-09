Unvaccinated Allen West Tweets That He Has ‘COVID Pneumonia’ And Will ‘Probably’ Be Admitted to the Hospital for Low Oxygen

Allen West, the former Texas GOP chairman who is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) in the Republican gubernatorial primary, announced on Twitter Saturday that he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19. West, who is unvaccinated, tweeted that he had developed “COVID pneumonia” and was “probably” going to be admitted to the hospital because his oxygen saturation levels were too low.

West initially posted the news on his official Twitter account around 8:00 am CT, writing that his wife Angela West had tested positive on Friday, and he was “experiencing a low grade fever and light body aches.”

West said that he was “already taking Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin protocols,” and added a “CLARIFICATION” that Mrs. West had received the Covid-19 vaccine but he had not, because “he supports individual choice.”

1/ After taking COVID and flu shots, Angela West tested positive for COVID yesterday, Friday. Col. West is experiencing a low grade fever and light body aches. Out of concern for public health, Col. West is suspending in-person events until receiving an all-clear indication. pic.twitter.com/Cwpc2XkWVG — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021

2/ Col. West will be available through virtual means to do events until his family’s health issue is rectified. He is already taking Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin protocols. The West family thanks y’all for your prayers. “God’s blessings and Texas First!” — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021

3/ CLARIFICATION: In reading the comments, it appears there is some misunderstanding: Dr. Angela West received the vaccine. LTC West did not. LTC West has publicly stated he supports individual choice and this is reflected in his own family. — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner criticized West for being unwilling to get vaccinated but still taking hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. “Just to be clear, there are no medical protocols for taking those drugs because the evidence shows they do not work,” he wrote.

Allen West has not taken a vaccine but he’s willing to take “hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin protocols”. Just to be clear, there are no medical protocols for taking those drugs because the evidence shows they do not work. https://t.co/1H6fICKwnC — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) October 9, 2021

Later in the day, West’s Twitter account offered an update that he and Mrs. West had “just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy” but there was “a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95.”

“My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious,” tweeted West. “I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital.”

1/ I want to thank all of you for your prayers. Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95. pic.twitter.com/8YbVNVfzOe — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021

2/ My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital. — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021

On Thursday, West tweeted several photos from a “packed house” fundraiser event. He has since announced that he is suspending all in-person events until he gets an “all-clear indication.”

It is a packed house here at the Mission Generation Annual Gala & Fundraiser! We will be posting video at a later time, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/LB1nBqVtIt — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 8, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com