‘An Extraordinary Life of Service’: Jimmy Carter, Kamala Harris, and More Pay Tribute to Walter Mondale

By Gideon TaaffeApr 19th, 2021, 11:00 pm

Former Vice President Walter “Fritz” Mondale’s colleagues paid tribute Monday night to his life of public service and historic career.

Mondale died Monday at 93 years old.

Former President Jimmy Carter paid tribute to his vice president in a statement. He called him an “invaluable partner,” and spoke of how he transformed the role of the vice president.

Other former presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, also paid tribute.

Vice President Kamala Harris also paid tribute to Mondale and said she was able to speak with him recently.

Another official on that phone call, Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, spoke of Mondale’s vision for America.

Other politicians also took to Twitter to relay their condolences to Mondale’s family and pay respect to his legacy.

