‘An Extraordinary Life of Service’: Jimmy Carter, Kamala Harris, and More Pay Tribute to Walter Mondale

Former Vice President Walter “Fritz” Mondale’s colleagues paid tribute Monday night to his life of public service and historic career.

Mondale died Monday at 93 years old.

Former President Jimmy Carter paid tribute to his vice president in a statement. He called him an “invaluable partner,” and spoke of how he transformed the role of the vice president.

Statement from Jimmy Carter on the passing of Walter Mondale is below. pic.twitter.com/SOqAmTSYo6 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) April 20, 2021

Other former presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, also paid tribute.

Walter Mondale championed progressive causes and changed the role of VP—so leaders like @JoeBiden could be the last ones in the room when decisions were made. In selecting Geraldine Ferraro, he also paved the way for @VP to make history. Michelle and I send prayers to his family. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021

Walter Mondale believed in the power of government to make a positive difference in people’s lives, and proved it at every stage of his remarkable career—with deep policy knowledge, a tireless work ethic, and uncommon decency. Hillary and I loved him and will miss him very much. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 20, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris also paid tribute to Mondale and said she was able to speak with him recently.

Vice President Walter Mondale led an extraordinary life of service—in uniform during the Korean War, as a Senator, and as Vice President. I was able to speak with him just a few days ago and thank him for his service. I’ll miss him dearly, and my heart is with his family today. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 20, 2021

Another official on that phone call, Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, spoke of Mondale’s vision for America.

He believed that the greatness of America is found in the everyday men and women who build our nation, do its work, and defend its freedoms. And he fought tirelessly for those values until the very end of his life, imploring each of us through his example to continue the fight. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 20, 2021

We will miss terribly Fritz Mondale, the steady voice and vision setter for ideas great and small, people powerful and powerless, and justice waiting to be revealed. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 20, 2021

Other politicians also took to Twitter to relay their condolences to Mondale’s family and pay respect to his legacy.

Walter Mondale was a true public servant and my friend and mentor. He set a high bar for himself and kept passing it and raising it, passing it and raising it. As MN AG, Senator, Vice President, Ambassador and Presidential candidate he was kind and dignified to the end. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 20, 2021

On the wall of the Carter Library is a quote of Walter Mondale’s at the end of their time in office: “We told the truth. We obeyed the law. We kept the peace.” That pretty much sums up Walter Mondale’s life and service. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 20, 2021

I loved Walter Mondale and I’m not the only one. Mondale was a giant not only because of the positions he held—Minnesota Attorney General, U.S. Senator, Vice President, Democratic Presidential candidate and Ambassador—but because of the work that he did. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) April 20, 2021

We drink deeply from wells we did not dig. I mourn the passing of VP Walter Mondale, whose lasting legacy includes a law that helped my family move into a home in an all-white neighborhood with good schools that gave me the foundation to serve—just as he did—as a U.S. Senator. https://t.co/eavBvdAHnN — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 20, 2021

My statement on the passing of Walter Mondale: pic.twitter.com/2wUwASgfnx — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 20, 2021

Sorry 2hear of Walter Mondale’s death He was a gr8 senator & Vice President He was very successful politically except 1 loss to Reagan in 84 Mondale spoke the values of Minnesota & loved his state like I do Iowa. Barbara + I are praying for his family/friends — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 20, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]