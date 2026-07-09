Israel Shared ‘Intelligence’ Suggesting Iran Was ‘Considering’ Killing Trump: Report

Israel shared “intelligence” with the U.S., suggesting Iran was “considering” a new plan to kill President Donald Trump, according to a Thursday exclusive from The Wall Street Journal.

CNN’s Erin Burnett welcomed the Journal’s Anat Peled on Thursday’s edition of OutFront, where Peled said, “Israel recently shared this fresh intelligence. It says that it indicates that there was a plan that Iran was contemplating to kill Trump, and this would help to explain some of his behavior.”

Peled’s remarks referred to Trump’s statements aboard Air Force One on Wednesday. He told journalists of Iran, “I’m number one on their list, before you. But if I go, you go, right?”

Additionally, on Wednesday, the president revealed that he would return from the NATO summit aboard the existing Air Force One rather than the $400 million Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar. Trump said the new plane was instead flying to military bases in Europe so U.S. troops could see it because it is “truly magnificent,” yet per Burnett on Thursday, “four U.S. officials” now say the swap was due to “security concerns.”

According to Peled, her reporting also proves that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been speaking “very frequently during the war” with “late-night phone calls,” but their “relationship recently soured.”

During Saturday’s funeral for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attendees held signs that read, “We will kill Trump.”

According to an April piece from The New York Times, “In the Situation Room on Feb. 11, Mr. Netanyahu made a hard sell, suggesting that Iran was ripe for regime change and expressing the belief that a joint U.S.-Israeli mission could finally bring an end to the Islamic Republic.”

During that same meeting, Israel shared Mossad intelligence with the U.S indicating that “an intense bombing campaign could foster the conditions for the Iranian opposition to overthrow the regime.”

“This was obviously a concern to [Trump]. He has been a target of Iran in the past,” Peled continued of the alleged new Trump plot, referencing past promises by the country to kill the president over the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

Burnett went on to ask for more details of the possible plot, such as how far along the plan was, to which Peled responded, “We don’t have those details right now. We just know that these two countries,” Israel and the U.S., “their military cooperation, intelligence cooperation has really reached unprecedented levels in this war. It’s gotten much closer.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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