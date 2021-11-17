Announcement: Mediaite Sister Site The Mary Sue Acquired by GAMURS Group

We have a bittersweet announcement to make here at Mediaite. The Mary Sue, our sister site covering geek and pop culture, has been acquired by GAMURS Group, a company that operates a host of websites covering entertainment and gaming.

The Mary Sue was founded in 2011, two years after the launch of Mediaite. While it’s sad to see The Mary Sue leave the ranks of Abrams Media, we wish them all the best in what will no doubt be an exciting new chapter for the site.

Congratulations are of course due to the incredible staff of The Mary Sue: Kaila Hale-Stern and Dan Van Winkle, the fearless managing editors, as well as Princess Weekes, Rachel Leishman, Vivian Kane, Chelsea Steiner, Briana Lawrence and Alyssa Shotwell. Like any family member, we may not always agree on certain issues, we will certainly miss seeing them in the office and reading their writing on Mediaite (whenever we were lucky enough to field a crosspost).

Read the press release on the acquisition below.

GAMURS Group Acquires TheMarySue.com, A Leader in Women’s Entertainment News Coverage GAMURS Group today announced the acquisition of The Mary Sue, one of the world’s leading women’s and inclusive entertainment news sites. With the acquisition, GAMURS’ portfolio expands its reach globally with approximately 40 million unique visitors a month.

The Mary Sue was founded in 2011 by Abrams Media with the goal of highlighting women in the geek culture space while providing a space for voices that had long been marginalized. Since its launch, the site has grown rapidly with a passionate, committed audience that values inclusivity and diversity in entertainment. Through this partnership, GAMURS will expand The Mary Sue by leveraging the global audiences of its other properties and employing strategies that have proved successful across its portfolio. “As GAMURS Group reaches a pivotal stage of growth with continued expansion, we are doubling down on our commitment to create world class gaming and entertainment content. That’s what makes The Mary Sue such an extremely appealing addition to our website portfolio,” says Riad Chikhani, Founder and CEO of the GAMURS Group. “The Mary Sue is committed to quality journalism and commentary for a geek culture audience with interests that span social media, technology, arts, and politics. We are proud to bring it into our network and to continue its growth.” “The Mary Sue has provided an important and sometimes ignored voice that I am so proud to have helped support,” said Dan Abrams, publisher of The Mary Sue. “This next step will allow it to expand to new levels and share its message with a larger audience.” Subsequent to the acquisition, Abrams Media will continue its operation of its other properties. About The Mary Sue The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. Founded in 2011 by Abrams Media, the site focuses on geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. It promotes, extols, and celebrates diversity, inclusion, and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and works to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture. Abrams Media also owns and operates Mediaite.com, LawandCrime.com, Law&Crime Network, and WhiskeyRaiders.com. About GAMURS Group The company’s flagship product, Dot Esports, is the most authoritative voice in esports with 13 million monthly active users (MAUs), part of the total 40 million monthly active users across the network. The network’s social media efforts provide a reach of more than 250 million gamers a month and over 500 million content impressions monthly.

