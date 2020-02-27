Following President Donald Trump’s announcement that Vice President Mike Pence will be overtaking the United States coronavirus response in the White House’s press briefing room, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was quick to criticize the move on Twitter.

“Mike Pence literally does not believe in science. It is utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response as the world sits on the cusp of a pandemic. This decision could cost people their lives. Pence’s past decisions already have,” AOC wrote on Twitter.

Mike Pence literally does not believe in science. It is utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response as the world sits on the cusp of a pandemic. This decision could cost people their lives. Pence’s past decisions already have. https://t.co/NhMPOusOWm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2020

In a reply to her original tweet, AOC plugged an article from The Verge detailing Pence’s handling of HIV when governor of Indiana, which resulted in “one of the worst HIV outbreaks in Indiana’s history.”

“He is not a medical doctor,” AOC tweeted. “He is not a health expert. He is not qualified nor positioned in any way to protect our public health.”

Coronavirus has at least 60 known cases in the United States. Trump’s press conference Tuesday night was his second speech in the White House press briefing room during his presidency.

Pence has made news for his statements on science before. In June 2019, CNN’s Jake Tapper laughed in Pence’s face when the VP said climate change wasn’t a threat to the United States. He’s also been criticized for remarks saying “smoking doesn’t kill,” climate change is a “myth,” and “America has the cleanest air and water in the world,” among others.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]