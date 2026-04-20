The Onion Moves Closer to Taking Over Alex Jones’s InfoWars

Satirical site The Onion announced Monday that it’s one step closer to acquiring conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s InfoWars site.

The Onion won the site at auction in 2024 after Jones was ordered to pay $1 billion in damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims who were killed in the school shooting in 2012. Six adults and 20 children died, but Jones repeatedly called the tragedy a “hoax” and a “false flag operation” orchestrated by the federal government.

“This has been a long-running 18-month saga about what will happen with InfoWars,” reported CNN’s Hadas Gold.

“All of [Jones’s] assets went up for sale, and then we went to this sort of kind of crazy legal saga where there was an auction. The Onion won the auction, a federal judge blocked it. And then after some time, the federal judge actually sent it back down to a state court. The state court put it into a court appointed receiver, and that’s where things had stayed over the last few months,” Gold said.

“Meanwhile, Alex Jones has continued airing his conspiracy theory show on InfoWars and continued on as he always has been,” Gold said.

“The Sandy Hook families have not seen a single cent,” Gold added, “So, today we have this news from The Onion saying that they have a new deal with…the support of all the Sandy Hook families.”

Gold said The Onion plans to “license out” InfoWars before eventually purchasing it outright.

“And what they’re going to do is on the site, it’s going to be a satire. It’s going to be a parody site. And the CEO of The Onion, Ben Collins, told me it’s also going to be a platform for new comedians, saying that it’s hard for new comedians to, you know, make a break, and they hope that this will be a platform for them,” Gold said.

Collins told CNN, “It’s been eight years and three days since the Sandy Hook families initially filed their defamation lawsuit. They have not received an effing penny, so we’re excited to get them immediate pennies with some merch sales, but also longer-term pennies once we do wind up, eventually straight up buying this thing.”

Gold said a judge still needs to approve the deal, and a hearing is scheduled for April 30th.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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