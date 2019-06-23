Jake Tapper Laughs Right in Mike Pence’s Face About Climate Change: ‘That’s Not True’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper laughed right in Vice President Mike Pence’s face after Pence made false claims about the environment, and refused to agree with his own administration’s scientific assessment of the threat from human-caused climate change.

Facts were not Pence’s friends on Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper. Seconds after being fact-checked live on the air, Pence was faced with another barrage of stubborn data points.

Tapper brought up the Trump administration’s rollback of Obama-era climate policies, and asked “Do you believe think human-induced climate emergency is a threat to the United States?”

Pence was evasive, replying “What I will tell you is that we will always follow the science on that in this administration.”

“The science says it is,” Tapper noted, the first of several times he would make that point.

As Pence continued to rail against former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan, Tapper tried to redirect him.

“But is it a threat?” Tapper interrupted, to an undaunted Pence.

“You know, the truth of the matter is, with the advent of natural gas, with the natural gas explosion that is developing, with clean coal technology, we’re seeing — we’re seeing a significant reduction in carbon emissions all across this country,” Pence said.

“But is what people are calling a climate emergency, is it a threat? Do you think it is a threat, man-made climate emergency is a threat?” Tapper asked again.

“I think the answer to that is going to be based upon the science,” Pence said.

“Well, the science says yes,” Tapper reiterated, and pointed out that the Trump administration’s own agencies agree that it is a threat.

“But you won’t, for some reason,” Tapper said.

After several more evasions, Tapper said “OK. So you don’t think it is a threat, is all I’m saying? You don’t think it is a threat?”

“I think we’re making great progress reducing carbon emissions, America has the cleanest air and water in the world,” Pence claimed, to outright laughter from Tapper.

“That is not true. We don’t have the cleanest air and water in the world. We don’t,” Tapper said, adding “You get back to me with some statistics that show it.”

Politifact has rated the same claim, made by President Donald Trump, as “Mostly False,” noting that “No ranking places the United States at the top of their list for cleanliness.”

Before moving on, Tapper again pointed out that the Trump administration has rolled back climate protections, which Pence responded to by saying “The answer, though, is not to raise the utility rates of millions of utility rate payers across the country.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

