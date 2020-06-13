As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect countries worldwide, many scientists and researchers have attempted to uncover the mystery of its origin. Although there have been rumors and theories that predict the virus started in a lab, there is strong evidence that it actually originated in bats, specifically the horseshoe bat, but how did it spread through people, and can it be treated?

CNN will air their special BATS: The Mystery Behind Covid-19 on Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET, which will take a closer look at the connection between bats and human viruses, specifically focusing on Covid-19.

The special, hosted by Anderson Cooper, will examine how the mammals that contributed to the ongoing pandemic could be the very key to finding the coveted cure.

Mediaite spoke with Nancy Duffy , executive producer of the special, to get her insight on the connection between bats and coronaviruses, how bats could help fight Covid-19 and other coronaviruses in the future, and why health experts have been so interested in the animal for so long.

This interview has been edited and condensed for content and clarity.

Are bats really the key to fighting the coronavirus?

It is true, it really is an amazing story we heard. We bring you inside these cases with these virus hunters, they tracked this virus to a cave in subtropical China, South China, to this horseshoe bat. The same bat that was the originator of the SARS virus. So anyway, I think it’s really interesting because you see, these guys are fearless. They’re not just brilliant. These research scientists, they really are fearless. They’re going into these caves that have all these viruses in them. And they go in there to find bats and the viruses because they study them so that we can with these pandemics like Covid-19 breakout, they want to have a vaccine or a treatment in advance of the pandemic.

So we talked to, not just the scientists in China, you know, [Dr. ShiZheng-Li]. She’s also known as the “bat woman” in China. She was the one that was at the forefront of these viruses, the research to bats for SARS. And she’s the head director of the Wuhan virology lab that originally people thought might have been the source of the virus of Covid-19. It turned out they were able to sequence the genome and realized that it did not come from the lab, that it actually came naturally. They came from horseshoe bats. That was the source of Covid-19. So we explained not only through these scientists, these expeditions that they go into these caves to find these bats and to find these viruses, but we also explained a lot about, you know, how this virus go from a bat in China to humans. How do they spread it? How did we get it? Where did it come from? What do we do about it? And a lot about bats that I think people just don’t know. We didn’t know. And, you know, Anderson has always been interested in bats and viruses. So he was really excited to meet all these people. And to get to the bottom of the science of this story. That’s what we did.

Do you think that the information gathered for the documentary could be used to help combat coronaviruses in the future?

Well, yes. One of the things that they talk about in the special is that all bats hold all of these coronaviruses that they’re able to carry, but they do not become sick. And so they are studying how their bodies are able to fight off these coronaviruses like Covid-19. That’s how they think they can find the key to the treatment or a cure for Covid-19.

Also, the other research that they’re doing actually is, you know, bats are one of the longest living mammals for their size. So they’re also doing anti-aging studies on bats. What we can learn about aging and also cancer.

You know, we have our own lore about bats and what weird things they do and how these creatures are kind of creepy, but they’re actually really valuable to the ecosystem. And in the instance of Covid-19, they’re valuable in that we could actually find out the secret to the cure or the treatments by studying how they’re able to survive them.

The other thing we reveal in this special is that, you know, no bats in North America have Covid-19. Researchers are afraid that human contact with bats in North America could give North American bats Covid-19 and kill them.

What compelled you to produce this documentary?

First of all, like everybody else we were watching this story unfold in Wuhan, and David Culver who is one of our correspondents who’s been covering it, and we were watching his reporting and coverage of it in Wuhan, and the story of the wet market and these bats. And I just thought this just doesn’t make sense to me. How did it go from a cave a thousand miles from Wuhan to these wet markets, to New York City and everywhere else? So we just started researching it and there’s this story in Scientific American about Dr. Shi. She was famous for discovering the source of SARS, which was also a bat-borne virus.

David had known of her also, and so we started researching her. And then there are all these other scientists in America, in Berkeley, the ECHO health people in D.C., we reached out to all of them, and also Nancy Simmons right here in New York City at the Natural History Museum. All these people are bat experts. And they started explaining to us the genome sequencing that led them to discover the origin of this virus, which gave us Covid-19 and all about bats or so many interesting things they revealed about bats that’s kind of crazy.

So, if these bats don’t show symptoms and the virus didn’t spread until the bats were brought to the wet markets, is Covid-19 human-made in a sense?

In order for you, for anyone, for any human or any other animal to get this coronavirus from bats, you have to have contact. So the human encroachment to this wildlife area where these bats live. That’s really it. So it’s really humans, unfortunately, that are to blame for this because, you know, they go into these areas where these bats live. There are two ways, right? One is you could be in the cave yourself and you can pick it up that way. But also, building farms near these caves where the bats live, so bats can eat fruit and drop the seed on the ground, the animal in the farm eats the seed and gets the virus, and then he gives it to the farmer. And then the farmer goes to market, and then, you know, there’s many ways of transmission.

But we wouldn’t have any of this problem if it wasn’t for human encroachment on wildlife habitat. So it’s just, again, another lesson about learning about nature and man and being careful and taking care because we bring many of these things on ourselves. It’s not the bats’ fault because they’re hidden away in caves. They don’t want anything to do with us, really.

So the actual source of the Covid-19, how it ended up in Wuhan, is still a bit of a mystery. They think that it could have been a person had it, who got it from a bat, like a wildlife trader who is catching these wild animals to bring to this market and got it like a bat or any other kind of animal that could have been exposed to a bat. And he came to the market and then he gave it to people at the market. Or it could have been an animal that was brought to the market. And one of the things we learned from the scientists in the special is that bats, like people, when they get nervous or stressed, they shed more of the virus. And they actually pant when they’re stressed, like a dog. So once they transmit it, as now we all know, it’s in the air. It’s everywhere, and, you know, it’s hard to avoid.

Is there live footage of bats in the documentary?

Oh my God. There’s so much bat in there. In fact, there’s actually a guy in New Jersey whose name is Joe D’Angeli, who’s in the special also. He’s a former rock star who became a bat educator and he has a wildlife center in New Jersey. And he keeps these bats to use them to try to educate people about bats and how valuable they are and how you shouldn’t fear them or try to get rid of them because they eat mosquitoes who carry fevers. They protect us. They eat moths who attack our crops. So actually, bats contribute about a billion dollars to our agricultural industry every year.

What makes this documentary different from other reporting on the coronavirus?

I would just say that one of the most important things about this hour is that this is really just a thriller that has science at the heart of it. It is not political. In so many of these stories, politics enters it. CNN decided, let’s just look at the facts. Let’s look at the science and find out how this horrible disease came to us and what we can do to solve the problem. And that’s really the goal of the hour. Anderson is really just trying to get to the bottom of it. Tell us everything we need to know. Where did it come from? How do we never have this happen again? Is there hope to find a way out of this mess? And that’s really what the goal was.

