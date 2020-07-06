Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced late Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus even though she has had no symptoms.

Bottoms appeared on MSNBC shortly after her announcement on Twitter and explained, “I’m processing this, all of this. I just received my results. My husband literally has been sleeping since Thursday, which is just not like him. So I decided that we should all get tested.”

“We were tested about two weeks ago, we were all negative. And our results came back positive today,” she said. “And it’s a shock, because what I’ve seen with him is not out of the ordinary for seasonal allergies, which are just about year-round allergies in Atlanta.”

She told Joy Reid that they’ve been taking “all of the precautions that you can possibly take” and she doesn’t know when they would have been exposed.

Bottom again said she hasn’t had any symptoms and currently feels fine.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]