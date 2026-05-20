‘Republicans Play a Very Soft Game’: Trump Bashes Senate GOP for Failing to Fire ‘Brutal’ Parliamentarian

President Donald Trump unleashed on Senate Republicans for failing to fire Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough in a fiery Wednesday morning Truth Social post.

“Shockingly, Republicans have kept the very important position of ‘Parliamentarian’ in the hands of a woman, Elizabeth MacDonough, who was appointed, long ago, by Barack Hussein Obama and a vicious Lunatic known as Senator Harry Reid, who ran the Senate for the Dumocrats with an ‘iron fist.’ Over the years, she has been brutal to Republicans, but not so to the Dumocrats — So why has she not been replaced?” asked Trump, who continued:

There are many fair people who would be qualified for that vital job. The Republicans play a very soft game compared to the Dumocrats. It is their single biggest disadvantage in politics. The Dumocrats cheat, lie, and steal, especially when it comes to Votes in Elections, but stick together, whereas the Republicans allow the Elizabeth MacDonoughs of the World to stay in power, and brutalize us. We need THE SAVE AMERICA ACT passed, and NOW — And, likewise, kill the Filibuster, which would give us everything! If we don’t pass at least one of these two provisions quickly, you will never see another Republican President again. The Dumocrats will end up with 2 additional States, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and all that entails, including 4 Senators, many Congressmen, and many additional Electoral Votes, and they will also get their dream of a packed United States Supreme Court with their most favorite number — 21 Justices. The Dumocrats will eliminate the Filibuster on the First Day that they get an opportunity to do so. The Republicans aren’t doing it because they say the Dumocrats will never do it, but the Republicans are WRONG. Get smart and tough Republicans, or you’ll all be looking for a job much sooner than you thought possible! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president’s rant came two days after Semafor reported that Trump had “aired his displeasure with the Senate rules referee during a Monday call with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, criticizing her decision to block a filibuster-proof vote on security money for his East Wing renovation and ballroom.”

Thune refused to overrule MacDonough last year after she decided that certain aspects of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill were not eligible for reconciliation, which allows the Senate to sidestep the filibuster.

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