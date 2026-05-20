‘I Want to Check Him Out!’ Trump Gushes Over Coast Guard Fitness Champion’s Physique

President Donald Trump was eager to get a look at a Coast Guard Academy graduate who was apparently known for his exceptional physical fitness.

Trump on Wednesday spoke at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony in New London, Connecticut. During his remarks, the president singled out a few of the graduates to recognize their achievements in the academy.

One of those graduates, Trump said, achieved perfect scores on “every fitness test.” Blown away by what he just read, Trump called him up to the podium.

“Wow, this guy must be something,” Trump said. “I think we’ll have to invite him up. I want to check it out. For the last four straight years, which they think may be an all-time record– congratulations to Thomas Roach. Thomas, get up here, please. I wanna see. I want to check him out! Whoa! Oh, he’s– we’re not going to fight with him! I’m not fighting them! I’m not– this is not UFC. Please understand that, Thomas. Look at this guy. Look at the muscles on this guy.”

Trump shook his hand and congratulated him when he got to the podium. Then, the graduate returned to his seat.

“Just hit him in the shoulder. I hurt my hand,” Trump joked. “It’s like hitting a rock. That’s great, Thomas. That’s fantastic.”

Watch above via Fox News

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