Audio Released of Air Traffic Control Freakout After Near-Collision at JFK Airport: ‘Sh*t! Cancel Takeoff!’

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board launched investigations into a close call at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, where two planes nearly crashed into each other.

The situation happened on Friday night when a Delta Air Lines plane was just about to take off for the Dominican Republic. As this was happening, an American Airlines plane crossed into the runway ahead of the Delta flight, so air traffic control urgently reached out to the Delta pilots to tell them to stop accelerating before they hit the other plane.

The pilots for Delta flight 1943 hit the brakes, and the FAA told media outlets that the planes could avoid each other by approximately 1,000 feet. CNN obtained audio from flight control, showing a great deal of alarm as they warned Delta to abort the takeoff.

“Sh*t! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!” Said a voice from air traffic control.

ABC7 reports that the American Airlines flight wasn’t cleared to cross the runway, though it took off for London after a short delay following the incident. Meanwhile, the Delta flight was postponed until the next morning, with overnight accommodations being provided for the passengers.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com