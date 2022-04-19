Babylon Bee Hires Woman Behind ‘Libs of TikTok’ Account After She’s Identified by WaPo: ‘They’ll Never Stop Her’

The conservative satire website Babylon Bee has hired the woman who has been running the popular Libs of TikTok Twitter account.

The account has become popular over the last year for pulling absurd videos and image exchanges from across the internet — mainly TikTok – and posting them on Twitter.

Libs of TikTok lampoons the culture of the left and gender ideology. The account mostly grabs videos and posts them with short comments. With more than 750,000 followers, its content viral online, and has found its way onto Fox News and on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Tucker Carlson Gives A Shoutout To @libsoftiktok “We know that in part because of the hard work of a twitter account called @libsoftiktok. Which you ought to follow before it’s banned if you want to know what may be happening in your child’s school.” pic.twitter.com/WlVedvkUBi — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 9, 2022

This week, the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz identified the woman behind the account as Chaya Raichik.

Prior to identifying Raichik, Lorenz wrote on Tuesday:

Throughout its increasingly popular posts and despite numerous media appearances, the account has remained anonymous. But the identity of the operator of Libs of TikTok is traceable through a complex online history and reveals someone who has been plugged into right-wing discourse for two years and is now helping to drive it.

Lorenz accused the account of targeting “LGBTQ+ people,” and sharing their content to “generate outrage.”

Raichik’s identity is now out, and Lorenz is being accused by conservatives of identifying her maliciously.

Libs of TikTok reposts content from TikTok. This is important work because that’s the site millions of kids use. The Left is mad at her because they don’t want us to know what our kids are being exposed to. We’re not supposed to see that stuff. Only our kids are. — Dr. Matt Walsh, Women’s Studies Scholar (@MattWalshBlog) April 19, 2022

Bezos’s mouthpiece (the Washington Post) doxxing Libs of Tik Tok is further evidence that the purpose of the corporate media is industrial scale harassment. Time for defamation reform for the media, and to break up their Big Tech enablers. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) April 19, 2022

Taylor Lorenz and the Washington Post are intending to incite violence against a woman for the crime of operating an anonymous twitter account, WaPo and Lorenz know that Libs of TikToks faces death threats from ANTIFA. This can only be described as terrorism. pic.twitter.com/IHL3RAQflm — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 19, 2022

Raichik’s name is now everywhere, and she’ll soon be working for the Babylon Bee, which unlike Libs of TikTok, is currently suspended on Twitter.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon announced the hire in a Twitter thread Tuesday afternoon, in which he noted Raichik is “afraid” after her identity was unearthed.

2/ But I think they’ll be surprised by her resolve. She’s afraid, as anyone would be in these circumstances, but she’s also determined to not be bullied, threatened, or harassed into silence. That takes remarkable courage that few people possess. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 19, 2022

4/ They may have exposed her, but they’ll never stop her. Long live @libsoftiktok. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 19, 2022

Dillon concluded, “They may have exposed her, but they’ll never stop her.”

