Babylon Bee Hires Woman Behind ‘Libs of TikTok’ Account After She’s Identified by WaPo: ‘They’ll Never Stop Her’

By Kipp JonesApr 19th, 2022, 7:50 pm
 

The conservative satire website Babylon Bee has hired the woman who has been running the popular Libs of TikTok Twitter account.

The account has become popular over the last year for pulling absurd videos and image exchanges from across the internet — mainly TikTok – and posting them on Twitter.

Libs of TikTok lampoons the culture of the left and gender ideology. The account mostly grabs videos and posts them with short comments. With more than 750,000 followers, its content viral online, and has found its way onto Fox News and on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

This week, the Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz identified the woman behind the account as Chaya Raichik.

Prior to identifying Raichik, Lorenz wrote on Tuesday:

Throughout its increasingly popular posts and despite numerous media appearances, the account has remained anonymous. But the identity of the operator of Libs of TikTok is traceable through a complex online history and reveals someone who has been plugged into right-wing discourse for two years and is now helping to drive it.

Lorenz accused the account of targeting “LGBTQ+ people,” and sharing their content to “generate outrage.”

Raichik’s identity is now out, and Lorenz is being accused by conservatives of identifying her maliciously.

Raichik’s name is now everywhere, and she’ll soon be working for the Babylon Bee, which unlike Libs of TikTok, is currently suspended on Twitter.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon announced the hire in a Twitter thread Tuesday afternoon, in which he noted Raichik is “afraid” after her identity was unearthed.

Dillon concluded, “They may have exposed her, but they’ll never stop her.”

