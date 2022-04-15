The extremely popular Twitter account ‘Libs of TikTok’ was suspended for 12 hours over alleged “hateful conduct” this week, resulting in an outcry from the right side of Twitter.

The situation and reaction are exacerbated by the news of Elon Musk‘s offer to buy the company outright and make it private, which many on the right say will be a victory for free speech and many on the left say could be the end of democracy.

Prominently among reactions to the ban were some who have previously been the subject of their own ban controversies.

In fact Seth Dillon, CEO of conservative satirical site Babylon Bee, was one of the first to report the Libs of TikTok suspension.

Babylon Bee has faced social media bans in the past, including a notable recent suspension over a post they refuse to delete. Dillon stated that he spoke directly with Elon Musk about it before the Tesla founder made his splashy stock purchase in the company.

The anonymous creator of the Libs of Tik Tok account appeared via phone on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday. She described the suspension to host Tucker Carlson, which followed a story highlighting the account from liberal media watchdog Media Matters, as a likely “organized attack by the left to get me suspended.”

Libs of TikTok is an account that pokes fun at TikTok videos, mainly from fairly extreme liberal users who post on subjects of gender identity or other hot button cultural topics. Many are posted without comment – but go viral anyway.

The account mentioned last month that a potential suspension could be in the works, referencing accusations that Twitter targets conservative users for censorship far more than left-leaning ones.

“It’s a matter of time before I get suspended. Never know which post will be my last. If you want to make sure you keep receiving my content, go to the link under my bio and sign up for my email list,” the account, which has over 600,000 followers, tweeted at the end of March.

The controversy comes amidst endless talk about how Musk could or should address alleged censorship on the platform, should he end up having a strong voice in the company or end up taking it over completely.

Twitter has not specified what specific content got the Libs of TikTok account suspended. The last post before the temporary suspension was a video of a TikTok user raging against a post saying school teachers should not talk to children about sexual orientation and gender identity, something that was recently outlawed in grades kindergarten through third in Florida.

“Parents need to stay the fuck out of classrooms,” the woman says.

“This is what the left really thinks. Listen when they tell you. They want to take your kids to groom and indoctrinate them behind your back,” the Libs of TikTok account posted in response.

Dillon posted a note from Twitter to Libs of TikTok which simply explained Twitter’s rule on “hateful conduct,” which the account allegedly violated. According to Twitter, you cannot “promote violence, threaten, or harass” anyone based on their race, gender, or other factors. Numerous conservative users have expressed outrage over the latest suspension.

Other conservative Twitter users have also blasted Twitter over the suspension.

