Taylor Lorenz Sparks Furious Uproar For Exposing Brooklyn Realtor as Creator of ‘Libs of TikTok’ Account

The internet is mad at Taylor Lorenz again, and this time it’s for reporting on the creator behind the popular Twitter account “Libs of TikTok.”

In a Tuesday piece for the Washington Post, Lorenz wrote that Libs of TikTok “reposts a steady stream of TikTok videos and social media posts, primarily from LGBTQ+ people, often including incendiary framing designed to generate outrage.”

The identity of the user behind the account, which Lorenz said is “secretly fueling the right’s outrage machine,” has been unknown. Last Thursday, they appeared anonymously on Tucker Carlson’s show after the account was temporarily suspended by Twitter.

The account has amassed a following of more than 664,000 thanks to its viral videos, and counts Joe Rogan, Glenn Greenwald and Meghan McCain as fans.

Lorenz also reported that Fox News has sourced multiple segments from content found on Libs of TikTok. In one case, Libs of TikTok accused a woman teaching sex education to children in Kentucky of being a “predator.” That clip made it onto Laura Ingraham’s prime time Fox News show the next night.

“When did our public schools, any schools, become what are essentially grooming centers for gender identity radicals?” Ingraham asked.

Towards the end of her piece on Libs of TikTok, Lorenz reported that the woman behind the anonymous Twitter account is Chaya Raichik, a real estate salesperson in Brooklyn.

Lorenz reported that Raichik started to post on social media as herself, largely promoting Q-Anon conspiracy theories, minimizing Covid-19, decrying Democrats, and showing her support for former President Donald Trump. She even claimed to be in attendance at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

After creating multiple accounts, she eventually landed on Libs of TikTok, which ended up taking off on right wing Twitter.

The Lorenz report prompted outrage from Raichik’s fans and prominent conservative pundits who condemned her for outing a social media user who, despite achieving a massive following, wanted to remain anonymous. Many accused Lorenz of “doxxing” the account.

Taylor Lorenz is about to “expose” the private citizen behind some anonymous account on Twitter, and when people criticize her for it, she and her friends will claim Taylor is the Real Victim™ and anyone criticizing this type of “journalism” will be guilty of causing her trauma. https://t.co/RnAsVLRbDu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

Taylor Lorenz is knocking on doors of relatives and trying to doxx anonymous figures from twitter but will cry on tv about being harassed and how it’s impacted her life. Is she a sociopath? This right here – is why the vast majority of the American public hates the press. https://t.co/AeaR0nZaDo — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 19, 2022

I’ll make the same obvious comment everyone else has made & then leave it: it is impossible for Taylor Lorenz to reconcile her journalistic beat (including today’s doxxing) w/her penchant for emotive bouts of highly public self-pity. Impossible, at least, to do so with integrity. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) April 19, 2022

To give you an idea of how openly ideological this WaPo story is, Taylor Lorenz quotes the “LGBTQ program director for Media Matters” and a “media strategist for the ACLU” twice each in this piece. https://t.co/ZmHFh4TNy9 pic.twitter.com/j0EjfM55fw — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 19, 2022

Now, after tracking down the Libs Of Tik Tok’s relatives, Taylor Lorenz will whine that people are being meeeeeeean to her. F*** off, lady. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2022

Lorenz responded to the criticisms of her report on Twitter, dismissing those who have labeled her reporting “doxxing.”

“Reporters make phone calls, send messages, show up places, and knock on doors when reporting out a story,” she wrote in another tweet. “I reported this story out extensively, using every tool I had, to ensure I had the correct woman.”

Reporters make phone calls, send messages, show up places, and knock on doors when reporting out a story. I reported this story out extensively, using every tool I had, to ensure I had the correct woman https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

Lorenz also replied to a tweet from Alex Stamos, a cybersecurity expert and adjunct professor at Stanford University, who argued that the report did indeed constitute doxxing.

“De-anonymizing somebody online in a major outlet is a form of doxxing, period,” he wrote. “Even if done with public records. Even if done to somebody you dislike. That doesn’t mean it’s not justified by circumstances, but let’s not mince words when justifying it.”

“Gonna big time agree to disagree here!” Lorenz replied. “I hope u read the full story and square it with this woman’s regular high profile and public appearances in the right wing media.”

Gonna big time agree to disagree here! I hope u read the full story and square it with this woman’s regular high profile and public appearances in the right wing media. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

“Raichik isn’t just some average woman w/ a social media account, she’s a powerful influencer operating a massively impactful right wing media shaping the discourse around LGBTQ+ rights,” she wrote in another tweet.

Raichik isn’t just some average woman w/ a social media account, she’s a powerful influencer operating a massively impactful right wing media shaping the discourse around LGBTQ+ rights. https://t.co/p5dNT7Li1B — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

Lorenz also received some support from fellow reporters. When the Libs of TikTok account accused Lorenz of “harassing” her relatives at their homes, and posted a photo of her, Politico’s Alex Thompson argued that is textbook reporting.

“Showing up at people’s homes is standard journalism that more reporters should do,” he wrote.

Showing up at people’s homes is standard journalism that more reporters should do.

like half of “all the president’s men” is Woodstein showing up at people’s homes. https://t.co/LqMyjlfdV3 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) April 19, 2022

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com